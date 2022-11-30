An agricultural entrepreneur, an auto dealer and a homebuilder will be inducted into the Owensboro Business Hall of Fame at a luncheon meeting in the German American Ballroom at the Owensboro Convention Center on April 23.
The announcement was made Tuesday at the convention center.
The inductees include:
• Billy Joe Miles, a Daviess County farm boy who cut a wide swath through agriculture, politics and health care in the United States and abroad, died in 2018 at age 78.
In 2012, Kentucky Agricultural Digest named Miles one of the 10 most influential people in agriculture.
But his influence went far beyond agriculture.
Miles served as chairman of the University of Kentucky’s board of trustees and of the Owensboro Health board.
And he used both positions to bring economic development to Daviess County.
• Don Penn Moore III, a fourth-generation auto dealer, joined the family business — Don Moore Automotive — in 1982.
At the time, it had 24 employees, sold 900 vehicles a year and had $7 million in total sales.
Today, the company has 250 employees, sells 5,000 vehicles a year and has total sales of $180 million.
Moore stepped down as president of the company in 2017, turning daily operations over to his brother, John Marshall Moore.
But he’s still involved with the business.
• Tommy Thompson joins his father, William H. Thompson, who was inducted in 1998, in the Hall of Fame.
Thompson officially joined his family’s Thompson Homes in 1975 and remains chairman today.
But he’s been involved with the business since he was a child.
The company has built more than 6,000 homes in the area.
Thompson also served in the Kentucky House of Representatives from 2002 to 2016.
Dan Douglas, president of Junior Achievement of West Kentucky, which sponsors the Hall of Fame, said, “These are inspiring people who have served our community with distinction and unparalleled leadership.”
Scott Williams, president of Owensboro Community & Technical College, who co-chaired the nominating committee, said, “We can look to these role models as a foundation on which we can build for the future.”
Inductees are chosen based on lifetime achievement, business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, courageous thinking and action, inspiring leadership, community impact and service as a role model.
The Hall of Fame currently includes John G. “Pete” Barnard (2020), Malcolm Bryant (2019), Roy Burlew (1997), Martha Fitts Clark (2022), L. Berkley Davis Sr. (2000), William M. Elmer (1997), Charles E. Field (1997), Wayne Foster (2021), Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton (2000), George Greenwell (2022), Lawrence W. Hager Sr. (1998), Michael E. Horn (2020), Morton J. Holbrook Jr. (1998), Bill & Scott Jagoe (2022), Bill Kuegel (2021), Chris C. Reid (2020), W. T. Stevenson (2000), William H. Thompson (1998), Jack T. Wells (2021) and Terry Woodward (2019).
The event is a fundraiser for JA to continue its work with more than 23,000 students in kindergarten through high school in 17 western Kentucky counties from the Mississippi River to Breckinridge County.
