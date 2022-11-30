Miles, Moore, Thompson joining Business Hall of Fame

Owensboro Business Hall of Fame inductee Tommy Thompson, left, Debra Seymour, who was representing her late father, inductee Billy Joe Miles, and inductee Don Penn Moore III talk after the announcement was made Tuesday at the Owensboro Convention Center.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

An agricultural entrepreneur, an auto dealer and a homebuilder will be inducted into the Owensboro Business Hall of Fame at a luncheon meeting in the German American Ballroom at the Owensboro Convention Center on April 23.

The announcement was made Tuesday at the convention center.

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.