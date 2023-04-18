When the Owensboro Food and Beverage Coalition was formed last winter, it announced a monthly series of events to bring more people out to local restaurants and bars.
The idea was inspired by the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s annual Burger Week campaign.
Competition started in February with the Mac & Cheese Throwdown.
This week, Ben Skiadas, one of the founders of the coalition, said the organization is doing the first of three “Sugar High Challenges” this year.
It’s called “Milkshake and Donut Week.”
Skiadas said, “It’s not a competition. Just a week to celebrate milkshakes, donuts and creative uses for them as ingredients.”
He said, “There will be some fun polls on the Do Inc Facebook page for people to vote on and discuss their favorites.”
Participants offering special items this week include: Lure Seafood and Grille, Lure Smoke Shack, Gramp’s Donuts, Niko’s Bakery, Sassafras, Molly’s Mixins, Brew Bridge, Trunnel’s Market, Trunnel’s Deli, Reid’s Orchard, Windy Hollow Biscuit House and The Creme.
Places serving their usual goodies, but participating in the event, include Rolling Pin, Khoeler’s, Lic’s. Ritzy’s and Wonder Whip.
The rest of the year includes barbecue and bourbon week, May 7-13; fried chicken, sweet tea and lemonade week, June 11-17; farm to table and drink local week, July 16-22; taco and margarita week, Aug. 13-19; beef/steak and Old Fashioned Week, Sept. 17-23; coffee and chocolate week, Oct. 22-28; suds n spuds (spotlighting nonprofits), Nov. 12-18; and hot chocolate and sweets week in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.