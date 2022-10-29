The future of the Joe Ford Nature Center will be explored at Tuesday night's meeting of the Daviess County Audubon Society.
New Director Dennis Millay will share his vision for the park and nature-loving visitors. Millay graduated from Brescia University in 2008 with a degree in Elementary Education. He taught several years for Daviess County Public Schools before becoming director of the Joe Ford Nature Center in August. As director, he said he will seek to continue the legacy of park namesake Joe Ford by educating the public about native environment and local cultural history.
