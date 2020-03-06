Gov. Andy Beshear has selected Misty Miller, a prosecutor in the Daviess County Attorney’s Office, to become Daviess County’s third district judge.
Miller said Beshear appointed her to the District Court judge position earlier this week. She is taking the seat formerly held by Judge Lisa Payne Jones, who was elected Circuit Court judge last year after the retirement of Judge Joe Castlen.
Miller was one of three candidates recommended to Gov. Andy Beshear’s office by the Administrative Office of the Courts. Although Miller was appointed to the post, there will still be an election in November for the seat, between Miller and Nick Payne, an assistant Daviess County commonwealth’s attorney.
Miller said there will be a swearing-in ceremony, which is tentatively scheduled for the end of the month.
“The order wasn’t signed (by the governor) until Wednesday,” Miller said.
The plan would be for Miller to take the judge’s post the first week of April, she said.
Miller has been with the Daviess County Attorney’s Office for about 15 years and handles criminal and traffic cases. County Attorney Claud Porter said when Miller takes the bench, criminal and traffic cases she has worked on will have to be transferred to another division.
“This is the second of my prosecutors that has become a district judge,” Porter said, adding that Miller “will be a good fit” for the position.
“She has handled traffic and criminal court for a long time,” Porter said. “... She has been a really good prosecutor.”
Miller said in the time until she is sworn in, she intends to shadow District Judges Nick Burlew and David Payne, “to start building that skill set.”
Miller, who is a member of the county Mental Health Court board, said she plans to continue involving Mental Health Court in District Court and she wants to work on moving criminal cases along faster on criminal court days.
“There are things I’d like to do to streamline the process on criminal days,” she said.
She said she is “excited and anxious” to get started.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
