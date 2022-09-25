Owensboro resident Kenneth Miller was honored Saturday for his work during World War II in the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops, also known as the Ghost Army.
Miller is one of 10 surviving veterans from this unit.
Miller, 98, said he was “happy and humbled” to be honored by the city and is glad that others are learning about their story.
“We did a lot of stuff over there that nobody knows about,” he said.
During the ceremony, Mayor Tom Watson proclaimed September 24 as “Kenneth Miller Day” in Owensboro.
“I have a lot of feelings about World War II,” Watson said. “My father served, and my mother was a war bride from Belgium. My grandfather fought during the Belgium resistance.”
County Commissioner Charlie Castlen gave a speech, thanking Miller and appreciating him for all he did in the unit.
“My father was a World War II veteran, and as I listened to what you did and what your group of people did, I thought it may be the only reason that I’m here today, because of the work that you did and my father was one of the survivors of World War II, so I thank you,” he said.
State Rep. DJ Johnson presented Miller with a Citation of Valor on behalf of the House of Representatives from the Commonwealth of Kentucky for “his brave and courageous service as an honorable veteran of the United States Armed Forces, who served with great valor during World War II ...”
State Rep. Suzanne Miles was in attendance at the ceremony on behalf of State Rep. Brett Guthrie, presenting Miller with a letter from Guthrie. Jason Hasert, field representative for Sen. Rand Paul, and Gilbert Mischel, field representative for Sen. Mitch McConnell, also presented Miller with a letter on behalf the senators.
A presentation was given by Rick Beyer, president of the Ghost Army Legacy Project and director of the PBS documentary “Ghost Army.”
“I spent eight years working on a documentary that was on PBS, and that was how I got involved in the story and started to meet the veterans and learn about them,” he said.
He said that the unit wanted to deceive German troops by making them think U.S. troops were in one location when in actuality, they were somewhere else.
The unit deceived enemy troops by using inflatable tanks, sound trucks, fake radio transmission, scripts and pretense.
“They didn’t do this once or twice, they did this 22 different times, starting in mid-June 1944, after D-Day, until March of 1945,” he said.
Beyer said the Ghost Army played a significant role and saved a lot of lives.
“There are various estimates about that. Some people say they might has saved as many as 15,000 to 30,000 lives,” he said. “We don’t know that for sure, but there are definitely people who might not have lived otherwise.”
Miller’s son, Bruce Miller, said he did not know about the Ghost Army until a year ago.
“We initially saw the documentary with a cousin who was visiting, and we struck up a conversation and (Miller) started mentioning some things that were on the documentary that may have had something to do with what he did over there,” Bruce Miller said. “As we continued to investigate, initially contact was made with Rick and researched the records, and we found he was in the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops. That’s all he knew it as.”
Bruce said the name Ghost Army was coined after the war.
“It was something they were told not to speak about when they left the service and wasn’t released until the 90s,” Bruce Miller said. “It’s just amazing, the heroism that I hear about now with what they did, what they sacrificed and the challenges they faced.”
The troops’ work during the war was kept secret, even to their families, until 1996, when it became declassified.
“Their story was kept secret for 50 years after the war, and that is the biggest reason that many people haven’t heard of them,” Beyer said. “The story of what happened in World War II was solidified, everyone knew what happened. Then this new part of the story comes along. I think a lot more people know about it now than 17 years ago when we started.”
The U.S. Senate passed S. 1404, the Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act, on Dec. 15, 2021. President Joe Biden signed S. 1404 into law on Feb. 1 “in recognition of their unique and highly distinguished service in conducting deception operations in Europe during World War II.”
“I think that is a very large honor, and I think it’s going to help bring attention to their story and make sure everybody knows about it,” Beyer said.
