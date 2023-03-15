The Miller House, 301 E. Fifth St., has garnered a number of national accolades since it opened in May 2009.
In 2017, Whisky Advocate, which bills itself as “America’s leading whisky publication,” named its basement bar, Spirits, as one of the Top 40 bourbon bars in America.
But Spirits recently got its biggest honor so far.
Tasting Table, a 15-year-old website with a “global audience of 18 million monthly visitors,” has named it as one of the top 15 bourbon bars in the country.
And it’s listed at No. 5 on the website.
Three other Kentucky bourbon bars — Bluegrass Tavern in Lexington, Merle’s Whiskey Kitchen in Louisville and Amsden Bourbon Bar in Versailles — also made the Top 15.
Other bars on the list are in Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, New Orleans, New York City, Denver, Seattle and other cities.
Larry Kirk, whose family owns the restaurant, said, “We’re very fortunate to be listed with these bars.”
He said that Jack Rose Dining Saloon in Washington, D.C., “probably has 2,000 to 3,000 bourbons.”
The Miller House has more than 700.
Tasting Table wrote, “The Miller House is rich in history, just like the tiny town in which it resides, Owensboro, Kentucky. Located in Owensboro’s historic district, the Miller house is truly an old house that serves up southern-style food and houses a bourbon-focused bar. As the story goes, the old house was built by Elmer and Lizzy Miller in 1905, and supposedly, Elmer built part of it using molds he ordered from the Sears, Roebuck and Company, which he then filled with sand straight from the Ohio River to create fake stones for the house.
“Inside, enjoy the charm of southern hospitality as you dine in rooms that used to be a dining room or sitting area. When you arrive, you’ll be swept back to the antebellum era with the home’s sprawling front porch and gorgeous old architecture. Enjoy a meal, and then head to a lower level where the bourbon-focused bar carries over 600 different bourbons.”
Miller said the restaurant and bar have seen visitors from all over the world.
In December, 12 tour operators from as far away as South Africa and Australia, along with two international journalists, ate there while they were in the city.
Viara Challier, a native of Bulgaria, who is an account director for Kentucky tourism in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Europe, said the group came from the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, Spain, South Africa, France and Germany.
With Green River Distilling Co. now the western anchor on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Kirk said many of the visitors to the distillery stop in at The Miller House to dine and drink bourbon while they’re in town.
The distillery saw a record 9,500 visitors last year — a 34% increase from 2021.
