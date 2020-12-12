Evelyn Miller has resigned as executive director of the American Red Cross, Western Kentucky Chapter, which covers 24 counties, after five years and 10 months.
Her last day is Dec. 18.
She said she’s going to concentrate on the family businesses — Hal’s Windy Hollow Restaurant and the Windy Hollow race tracks.
Miller’s Red Cross journey began on Jan. 4, 2000 — the day after an F3 tornado ripped through southern Owensboro, leveling 280 homes and damaging another 1,364.
“My first day as a volunteer was the day after the tornado hit,” Miller said. “I called my aunt, Ann Deane, and volunteered. I answered the phones for 10 straight days. It was so rewarding that I continued to volunteer.”
She joined the Red Cross staff in 2008 — in time to work with both the damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ike that September and the 2009 ice storm which left many homes without power for more than a week.
In 2014, Miller left to take the coordinator job for volunteers at the Treasure Coast Food Bank in Fort Pierce, Florida.
But she returned in February 2015 to lead the local Red Cross chapter.
On her Facebook page, Miller wrote that the change “will give me some time to breathe and possibly not work seven full days a week! Although, there is no guarantee for that one! I have offered to return as a volunteer this spring! But, as I have learned, volunteers can say no!”
On Tuesday, she said, “It’s been a crazy year. I learned that working remotely isn’t the best thing for me.”
The Windy Hollow Restaurant, which has been closed by the pandemic, will reopen on Dec. 20.
It will remain a Sunday-only operation, Miller said.
She said she didn’t travel much when she was a volunteer, but hopes to do so in the future.
“I trained to go to New Orleans after Katrina, but they wanted a 21-day commitment,” Miller said. “My daughter, Hallie, was 9 then and I didn’t want to be away from her for three weeks.”
She said, “I did go to New Orleans with my aunt and uncle, Silas and Ann Deane, that year to help out with a different program that required less time there. But we had to evacuate when Hurricane Rita was coming in.”
In 2018, Miller went to Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.
Once she leaves the Red Cross, she said, “I want to take some time to visit Hallie in Florida.”
And then, she’s strongly considering becoming a volunteer again.
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.