Daviess District Judge Misty Miller retained her post on District Court on Tuesday, holding a vote margin of 932 votes over challenger Nick Payne for Tuesday’s election.
Miller, who was appointed District judge by Gov. Andy Beshear, received 20,710 votes. Payne, who is a prosecutor in the Daviess Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, received 19,778 votes.
Miller said waiting for the election results had “been a long afternoon.”
“But I’m thrilled, of course,” Miller said.
Campaigning during the pandemic was difficult, she said. “You had to be creative.”
Payne said the pandemic negatively impacted his campaign.
“I have a passionate and close group of people who supported me in the campaign, but I didn’t have a chance to talk to people” the way he’d intended, Payne said. “The people I talked to I think I convinced.”
District Court handles a wide variety of matters, including misdemeanor crimes, traffic offenses, , juvenile crimes and small claims suits, among others.
“I’ll be on the bench tomorrow morning,” Miller said. “(I) really do love the job, and I’m looking forward to continuing to serve.”
Payne said he plans to run for District Court again during the next judicial election in 2022.
“I’m proud of the campaign I ran and the people who voted for me,” Payne said, adding he hopes to be able to run the campaign he’d anticipated before the pandemic.
“Nothing against my opponent. She won,” Payne said. “I think she’ll do a good job, but I think I’ll do a better one.”
