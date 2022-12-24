Kenergy, Owensboro Municipal Utilities and Atmos Energy reported minimal power and gas outages as freezing temperatures and snow made its way into the area Thursday night and into Friday morning.
Leslie Barr, communications and public relations specialist with Kenergy, said across the 14 counties the company serves, the peak outage number it had Thursday night was 357 customers.
Friday morning, Barr said there were 177 members without power across the service area.
“We have been as low as 40,” she said. “We’re going to see some fluctuations (Friday) as our crews are out. Sometimes you’ll see a number spike up, and that’s because our crews have to shut down to do work safely, and then you’ll see the number drop back down.”
Restoration times for customers are different depending on what has caused an outage, Barr said.
“If we have a broken pole, it could be anywhere between two to four hours to replace the pole, but we haven’t had any in this scenario,” she said. “We can’t give an average time of restoration for this storm because every part of it has been different.”
Barr said there was no ice, that she was aware of, that would affect power lines leading to an outage.
“It usually takes about a quarter-inch of ice for it to impact any power lines, so we definitely don’t have enough of that,” she said. “It’s really just been the gusts of wind, as I’m sure everyone heard overnight. That’s what’s caused outages for us.”
Since the 2009 ice storm, Barr said Kenergy has focused on right-of-way clearing.
“Throughout the year, we go out and clear a lot of our right-of-ways to prevent tree limbs from falling on lines,” she said. “They have to meet certain specifications to be far away enough from lines so when something like a winter storm happens, it’s less of an impact on our system.”
OMU spokesperson Sonya Dixon said nothing out of the ordinary has been occurring with their customers.
“It’s been business as usual for us at this point, but obviously we still remain at the ready should we have something occur,” she said.
Dixon said OMU customers will experience outages for “a variety of reasons.”
“Someone has knocked a line down on their property to their home, things like that,” she said. “We haven’t really had anything out of the ordinary, not anything necessarily weather-related.”
As power and water carriers, Dixon said OMU tracks the weather “very carefully” and keeps all trucks loaded with items and equipment they may need.
“We certainly have our water and line technicians on call, as we do with any other critical staff to this operation,” she said. “We remain at the ready, we remain with the emergency management contact here in Owensboro. We have an emergency plan, and we stick to that.”
Dixon said OMU is “still keeping an eye” on the weather throughout the weekend, with freezing temperatures lingering until Monday.
Freezing water pipes is what Dixon said is OMU’s main concern right now.
“I anticipate we will have some water calls for people having frozen pipes in their homes,” she said.
To prevent water pipes from freezing, Dixon said residents should keep cabinets open to allow for warm airflow and to keep a slow water drip from sinks.
“You can wrap your pipes to keep them warm if you can,” she said. “Block drafts in any way you can and shut your windows and lock them.”
If pipes do freeze, Dixon recommends using a hairdryer to thaw pipes slowly, as opposed to using a torch or open flame.
Kay Coomes, manager of public affairs with Atmos, said that as of Friday morning, there were no reports of gas outages in the area.
“We are experiencing some low-pressure issues just in the area of the Deer Valley subdivision off Highway 231, going south,” she said. “However, our pressure seems to be rebounding, but we didn’t actually lose any customers.”
In a press release sent by Atmos, some tips to conserve energy and stay warm include never using an oven or gas stovetop to heat a home, protect natural gas meters, remove snow from vents for dryers and other natural gas equipment and minimize the risk of frozen pipes
Anyone who smells gas should leave the area immediately and call 911 and Atmos’ emergency number at 866-322-8667.
Andy Ball, director of the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, said a deputy responded to a few accidents between Thursday night and Friday morning to assist the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
“We had a significant number of wrecks,” he said.
At one point through the night, about 140 outages were reported through Kenergy in Daviess County, Ball said.
“Kenergy did a fantastic job on restoring them fairly quickly,” he said.
Ball said the snow plows are “only doing so much” because of the rain that came before the snowfall.
“You have snow packed on a lot of ice that froze before or as the snow was falling,” he said. “Most of the roads, even the primaries, still are patchy. Secondary roads, a lot of them haven’t been touched.”
Ball said White Flag shelters were open Thursday night and continued to be open Friday night, with 18 people utilizing them.
Looking into the holiday weekend, Ball said everything he has seen from the National Weather Service as far as snow would not amount to much of an accumulation.
“If we do get some snow and those winds, it’s going to go back to reduced visibility because of the blowing snow and blizzard-like conditions,” he said. “We will continue to have negative wind chills and 20- to 30-plus MPH wind gusts at times.”
Frozen water pipes are also a concern for EMA, Ball said.
“You could still continue to see isolated power outages throughout the weekend because of the cold, wind and ice,” he said. “But frozen water pipes are the main concern. A lot of people are used to dripping water faucets at night, but you should do so even during the day.”
