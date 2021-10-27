The Miracle-Ear Foundation, along with Kentucky Miracle-Ear stores, will be donating 150 hearing aids to residents in the Central City area who might not otherwise be able to afford them.
The foundation will host a special holiday event at the Central City Community Center Nov. 8-9 to provide individuals in need with hearing aids.
For more than 30 years, the Miracle-Ear Foundation has helped individuals in need of hearing aids but who cannot afford them.
The program benefits underserved Americans with a limited income and no other resources for hearing aids, such as insurance, Medicaid, VA or other state or federal programs.
Since its founding in 1990, Miracle-Ear Foundation has donated more than 30,000 hearing aids to more than 16,000 children and adults nationwide.
Greg Thompson, owner of the Miracle Ear franchise in Kentucky, said the efforts are part of the foundation’s mission to give back to Kentucky, especially in communities that may experience hearing loss at a larger scale or have difficulty accessing or affording healthcare related to hearing loss.
Additionally, he said, the foundation does not have an office in Central City, so it provides individuals an opportunity to seek out services or connect with Miracle-Ear that otherwise might not be able to.
He said the service will be especially beneficial for coal miners, who he said the foundation office in Madisonville commonly treats for hearing impairments.
“There are about 800,000 people in the Commonwealth who have hearing loss that would benefit from the use of hearing aids,” he said. “A lot of our coal miner friends in Madisonville, where I do have an office, they suffered a lot of hearing loss while they were mining coal.”
Thompson also said insurance many times will not cover the cost of hearing aids, so providing at least 150 devices to those in need will be a life-changer for those individuals.
“It is quite a gift, to receive the gift of sound, and particularly at the holiday season, we thought this would be a great time to try and help as many people as we could,” he said.
Thompson said the foundation also works to provide free hearing aids to individuals in need through the whole year at its offices throughout the country, along with a lifetime of qualifying services and free hearing checks.
Registration is open now, and the deadline to apply is Nov. 5. Qualified applicants will receive a new hearing aid and a lifetime of qualifying services at no cost.
The Miracle-Ear Foundation is waiving the standard application fee, and residents can see if they qualify by filling out an application online at Miracle-EarFoundation.org or by calling 270-869-1881 by Nov. 7.
The selected individuals will undergo hearing checks and medical screenings by local Miracle-Ear hearing care professionals. Qualified recipients will then have their final hearing aid fitting and officially receive the gift of sound at Central City Community Center.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
