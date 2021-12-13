Gary Bielefeld began working on his new Kentucky Mirror Mosaic on the west wall of the Frantz Building Services building, 319 E. Second St., back in March.
He’s made a lot of progress on the giant mirrored map of Kentucky, which welcomes visitors to town as they cross the Glover H. Cary Bridge downtown.
But it’s a massive project.
The art installation stretches 110 feet from the Mississippi River to the Appalachian Mountains and 43 feet from the Ohio River to Tennessee.
And depending on the weather, Bielefeld said Tuesday, it could take him another year to finish.
He’s hoping it will be a lot sooner, but it’s too soon to know, he said.
This week, Bielefeld is working on the area south of Lexington.
Most of the northern half of the state is finished, but much needs to be done on the southern areas.
Project began in 1981
Bielefeld created the first version of the Mirror Mosaic in 1981, when he was working downtown and teaching a class on “mega murals and super graphics” at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
He presented his idea of a giant mirror map to Bob Puckett, who owned the building then.
“He gave me a budget of $3,000,” Bielefeld said. “I knew I would need help, so I talked a fraternity at Kentucky Wesleyan into helping me as a community service project. And I promised them a pizza when the work was finished. The budget barely covered the expenses and the pizza.”
They started working on July 2, 1981, and finished four months later at 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 3.
But this year, because of COVID-19, Bielefeld has been working alone.
He said he isn’t keeping track of how many hours he’s spent on the project so far.
“It would be depressing,” Bielefeld said, with a grin.
In September 2019, the art work was in danger.
The glue that had held the pieces of glass to the wall was weakening after 38 years.
And glass was beginning to fall off the wall.
So Bielefeld was set to replace the glass in Owensboro’s largest and most visible piece of public art.
The job, he figured, would take four months — maybe longer.
The maybe longer was right.
First, he needed to raise money.
Then, it was winter.
And then, the coronavirus pandemic hit.
But now that he’s working, Bielefeld said that winter weather won’t stop him.
The glue he’s using will hold in cold temperatures, he said.
The new work is a little different from the original.
There’s an Italian glass star at the top where Owensboro is.
The rest of the map is made from glass from Kentucky Mirror and Plate Glass.
Bielefeld is defining each of the six regions of Kentucky — the mountains, knobs, bluegrass, pennyrile, western coalfields and Jackson Purchase — in different configurations of glass.
The mountains, for instance, are defined with triangle-shaped glass.
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the Mirror Mosaic is important to Owensboro.
“Research shows that cities with an active cultural scene are more attractive to individuals and businesses,” he said. “Public art, like the Mirror Mosaic, can be a key factor in establishing a unique and culturally active place.
“With the hardest, most detail-oriented work complete, now he can move across and begin the simpler work of filling in the gaps.”
Bielefeld said the mirrored map will be lighted at night.
An estimated 8,500 vehicles a day pass by the artwork as they cross the bridge.
Calitri said when the work is finished, the CVB and the city will have a special event to welcome the new art work to downtown.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.