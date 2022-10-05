The city will welcome the newly restored Kentucky Mirror Mosaic back to the downtown art scene with a 1:15 p.m. ceremony Thursday at 319 E. Second St.
The Owensboro-Daviess Convention & Visitors Bureau, said in a news release, “After almost two years of hard work, Gary Bielefeld has finished recreating the iconic Kentucky Mirror Mosaic. The mosaic is one of the best known pieces of outdoor art in the commonwealth and serves as a welcoming sign to Kentucky from the Blue Bridge.”
Bielefeld, the artist who created it, basically finished the project in August but left a few pieces for the ceremonial install.
Mark Calitri, the CVB’s president, said, “Our organization has spearheaded this project from the beginning and the significance is that its more than mirrors. This project continues the development of a vibrant downtown, gives visitors more experiences and enhances the overall quality of our community. This is a positive step forward for our community.”
The huge map stretches 110 feet from the Mississippi River to the Appalachian Mountains and 43 feet from the Ohio River to Tennessee on the west wall of the 133-year-old Frantz Building Services building.
The project started in September 2019 with the CVB putting up $1,000 for the work.
Bielefeld created the first version of the Mirror Mosaic in 1981, when he was working downtown and teaching a class on “mega murals and super graphics” at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
But 40 years of summer heat and winter cold loosened the glue that held the glass to the wall and pieces began falling.
Bielefeld estimated that he’s used at least two tons of glass to recreate the work.
An estimated 8,500 vehicles a day pass by it on their way to and from Indiana.
In 1981, Bielefeld presented his idea of a giant mirror map to Bob Puckett, who owned the building then.
“He gave me a budget of $3,000,” Bielefeld said. “I knew I would need help, so I talked a fraternity at Kentucky Wesleyan into helping me as a community service project. And I promised them a pizza when the work was finished. The budget barely covered the expenses and the pizza.”
They started working on July 2, 1981, and finished four months later at 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 3.
On May 15, 1985, less than four years after the mirror mosaic was completed, a faulty elevator motor sparked a fire that gutted the building to which it is attached.
The building was about to be torn down when Terry Woodward bought it for $1, promising to spend up to $150,000 to restore the building.
He said at the time that he did it to preserve the mural.
This time, Bielefeld worked alone — partly because of the coronavirus pandemic — to replace the glass in Owensboro’s largest and most visible piece of public art.
The new work is a little different from the original.
There’s an Italian glass star at the top where Owensboro is.
The rest of the map is made from glass from Kentucky Mirror and Plate Glass.
Bielefeld defined each of the six regions of Kentucky — the mountains, knobs, bluegrass, pennyrile, western coalfields and Jackson Purchase — in different configurations of glass.
