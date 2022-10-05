The city will welcome the newly restored Kentucky Mirror Mosaic back to the downtown art scene with a 1:15 p.m. ceremony Thursday at 319 E. Second St.

The Owensboro-Daviess Convention & Visitors Bureau, said in a news release, “After almost two years of hard work, Gary Bielefeld has finished recreating the iconic Kentucky Mirror Mosaic. The mosaic is one of the best known pieces of outdoor art in the commonwealth and serves as a welcoming sign to Kentucky from the Blue Bridge.”

