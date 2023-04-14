Meadow Lands Elementary School students in the Girls Group club learned Thursday about not giving up on their dreams and what they can do to protect the planet from Miss Earth USA 2023 Danielle Mullins.
Students split into two groups to participate in trash cleanup and to plant flowers in homemade planters.
“They are the future of the difference that’s going to be made,” Mullins said. “They’re going to be left with whatever we leave the Earth as. I want to make sure we leave it as amazing as we can, but also know that it’s in good hands.”
Amy Bouchard, Meadow Lands PE teacher, organized Mullins’ visit to the school.
“My daughter, Katie, was a graduate of Meadow Lands, and she went on to compete with Danielle,” Bouchard said.
Bouchard said she noticed the Big Lots in Owensboro announced it would no longer be distributing plastic bags to customers.
“I thought I would email (Danielle) and let her know, because she lives in Louisville, and see if she’s aware that a large corporation was doing that,” Bouchard said. “She said it was fantastic and asked if she could come talk at the school.”
Having Mullins talk to students about how to protect the Earth was important to Bouchard.
“If we don’t take care of our Earth, there’s nowhere else for us to live,” she said. “We’ve got to start making changes now.”
Bouchard said Mullins has done “extraordinarily” well during the pageants.
Mullins, 25, began participating in pageants at the age of 13, but quit competing at 18.
“I kept getting fourth runner-up and I wasn’t winning,” she said. “I felt like I wasn’t really good at pageants. I decided it was time for me to quit.”
After quitting, Mullins realized she enjoyed competing and loved being around her pageant friends.
“I realized that by quitting, I never got to learn what I was capable of,” she said. “Quitting is the quickest way to give up on something that you’re passionate about.”
At 24 years old, Mullins decided to get back into the pageant world and compete for Miss Kentucky Earth.
“I’m very passionate about the difference we can make within the environment,” she said.
Mullins came in last during the Miss Kentucky Earth pageant, and she said she felt “very defeated.”
“I knew I really wanted to be Miss Kentucky Earth and go on and continue to do more great things,” she said. “I walked off the stage feeling so confused and hurt.”
Mullins competed in the state pageant again and continued on to win the Miss Earth USA 2023 title.
“None of this would’ve been possible if I listened to my 18-year-old self and I kept out of pageants,” she said.
In her personal life, Mullins has different avenues for making the world a better place to live.
“I’m a vegetarian, and I’m a ‘Meatless Monday’ ambassador, so I share with people how even if you just try being a vegetarian once a week, it can help make a difference for the environment,” she said.
Mullins is a makeup artist, which lead her to becoming an ambassador for “Wands for Wildlife,” where she shares with other makeup lovers how to recycle old mascara wands.
“We recycle, repurpose and reuse mascara wands,” she said. “They’re great medical aid tools for wildlife centers.”
Mullins will travel to Vietnam in the fall to compete in the international Miss Earth pageant.
