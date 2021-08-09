Miss Kentucky USA 2021, Elle Smith of Louisville, will attend The Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s second annual “Power of the Purse” fundraiser next month.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is a Catholic nonprofit organization that seeks to provide assistance to those in need in the community, whether with immediate emergency food and clothing to addressing systemic poverty and other community problems, according to CEO Richard Remp-Morris.
The event is set for Sept. 24 and is expected to bring out from 250 to 300 people, Remp-Morris said.
“This idea … is very important to me,” Smith said. “I think it’s always good to support organizations like this, but especially those geared toward women and children who are struggling with poverty in Kentucky because we all know the numbers are extremely high.”
Smith said the event will mark her first visit to Owensboro.
“I saw the mission and what the gala was going to benefit and I actually rearranged everything so that I was able to attend,” she said. “I’m excited and it should be fun.”
The event will feature a plated dinner, auction and live music outdoors at the WeatherBerry at the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens in Owensboro, all of which will cater to a low-country theme to give guests the feel of southern charm, said Remp-Morris.
The event will include an auction of gently used or new designer purses, as well as other packages.
Proceeds made from the event will go toward helping the organization assist those in need, whether it be with food, clothing, educational purposes, transportation or wherever else their immediate needs are, Remp-Morris said.
“Power of the Purse is an event that brings the spotlight to those disparities against women and families,” he said. “The funding that we receive through the generosity of the Power of the Purse fundraiser allows us to work, not only with those immediate needs, but to work toward systemic change.”
The organization held its first Power of the Purse event in 2019 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The organization was unable to hold an event in 2020 due to the COVD-19 pandemic, however.
The first event, according to Remp-Morris, brought out 275 individuals and raised about $20,000 for St. Vincent to put back into the community.
Those who wish to donate to the event or purchase tickets or a table at Power of the Purse in September can reach out to Debbie Ford with the planning committee at 270-929-0146 or visit the event Facebook page, “Power of the Purse Owensboro.”
Anyone seeking further information on St. Vincent may refer to the organization’s website, svdpusa.org.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
