More than 50 hydroplanes from California to Florida are expected to be in town this weekend for the first Owensboro HydroFair since 1978.
One of them, the GP-777 Grand Prix, owned by Huey Newport of Cincinnati, will race under the name “Miss Owensboro.”
It will be on display outside Bar Louie, 234 Frederica St., from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.
“We’re doing this for the community,” said Mike Baker, the restaurant’s supervisor. “People can come by, talk to the crew, take pictures and touch it. It’s going to be a nice event.”
The hydroplanes will be testing in the Ohio River downtown on Friday. Racing is Saturday and Sunday.
The pits are to be set up Wednesday, Aug. 18 in English Park.
Randy Lientz, race director, is chief executive officer of AXIOM, a media company that is sponsoring the “Miss Owensboro.”
“The City of Owensboro, Kentucky, last hosted hydroplane racing in 1978 and over the years had several hydroplanes named Miss Owensboro,” he said. “We think it’s fitting the community once again has a hydroplane to back and cheer for in 2021, and we are proud to make that possible.”
Andrew Tate, the hydroplane’s driver, is a fourth-generation driver who won the American Power Boat Association’s Gold Cup in 2018.
Elimination heats will be from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Elimination heats will continue from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, followed by the North American Championship races from 1 to 5 p.m.
Admission is free.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
