In a boat bearing Owensboro’s name, Andrew Tate won the Grand Prix North American Championship Heat on Sunday at the first HydroFair the city has had in 43 years.
Tate and his crew traveled from Ann Arbor, Michigan with the boat “Miss Owensboro.”
Following the race on Sunday, in which Tate started out in the fifth position due to a penalty he incurred in the first race of the day, Tate said he won it all for a team member who recently passed away, Mike Endres.
“I’m just the lucky guy that gets to drive the boat,” Tate said, adding that there’s a lot of legwork behind the scenes to pull off a good race. “The whole team works their butts off.”
Tate thanked the city of Owensboro for hosting the race, and he thanked fans.
“All I could do was push it,” he said. “It was a heck of a race, and I couldn’t do this without the help of so many people. We are just so happy to be here.”
It’s very special to participate in hydroplane racing in Owensboro for the first time in more than 40 years, Tate said, and to put on a final show like the last race of the day.
There were six boats in the final race, but one — GP-55.
“Especially after fans waited all weekend,” he added.
Racing was delayed Sunday due to river conditions, and this was after racing was canceled Saturday for the same reasons.
Boats didn’t touch water until about 2 p.m. on Sunday. Typically they would run about 20 heats, but they were only able to get in less than 10, said co-announcer John Tomey.
Tomey said he’d never seen a river fluctuate like the Ohio.
American Hydroplane Events Race Director Randy Lientz said the number one concern in an event like boat racing is safety. Due to precaution, there were no injuries reported, from boaters or any attendees in the crowd.
There is a certain amount of consideration and planning that goes into determining what Lientz called a “river race.” Organizers communicate with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers up and down river to help control the flow of the river, in an effort to decrease water levels increasing and decreasing.
Still, plenty of debris floating down river kept individuals inside of the safety patrol boats on the outskirts of the racing track busy catching and pulling logs all day. Their efforts meant a safe track for boaters, Lientz said.
That’s an important consideration when some of the boats participating travel up to 170 miles per hour, he said, as one stick can result in serious injury and damage to the watercraft.
Lientz said organizers did their best to prepare for the changing river, but in the end they are all at the mercy of the elements.
“Still, we weren’t going to let Mother Nature win,” he said. “And we were able to do it all and keep everyone safe.”
Second place overall went to driver Jeff Bernard, in boat number 79 named “Bad Influence.” Third place overall went to Brandon Kennedy, number 35, in boat named “Legacy 1.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
