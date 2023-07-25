The two McLean County women reported missing Saturday are known to have traveled to Webster County, but they have not yet been located.
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80, both from Calhoun, were last known to be at the Owensboro Sonic around 12:02 a.m. Saturday, according to McLean County 911. Mayes and Payne are mother and daughter.
McLean County 911 reported the women were supposed to return to Riverside Manor in Calhoun but never arrived. The women were in a black 2010 Toyota Highlander with Kentucky license plate 278NHM.
According to a statement released Monday afternoon by the Owensboro Police Department, Mayes and Payne left Owensboro after eating at the restaurant.
"There is no indication the individuals were under duress while in Owensboro," the OPD statement says.
OPD detectives obtained phone records. The OPD statement says, "after leaving Owensboro, the missing persons' cell phones pinged in Webster County."
OPD detectives were in Webster County on Monday afternoon, working with agencies coordinating the search.
McLean County 911 requests anyone with information should call 270-273-3551 or 911.
