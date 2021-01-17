Nantz in stable condition in Vanderbilt facility
A Muhlenberg County man reported missing Thursday was found Friday under a bridge in Ohio County, after going off the road in a traffic accident.
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office reports say Robert T. Nantz, of Muhlenberg County, was found around 9:20 a.m. Friday down an embankment near the bridge over the Green River at the 65 mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway.
Deputy Kelsey Embry, of the sheriff’s office, said Nantz was last seen leaving work at 5 a.m. on Thursday. Later that day, Nantz was reported missing by his family, Embry said.
Reports says Nantz was going west when his vehicle apparently ran off the road into the median, struck a concrete bridge abutment, went airborne, went down the embankment and overturned on its side.
“He went through the concrete barrier (between) the two bridges, and went down the embankment between the bridges,” Embry said.
Nantz was found lying outside of his vehicle, but deputies do not know if he was ejected or managed to climb out, Embry said
After Nantz was found, he was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. A hospital spokesman on Saturday said Nantz was listed in stable condition.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Embry said detectives haven’t been able to speak to Nantz and don’t know the exact time the accident occurred.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
