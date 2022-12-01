Conditions on the Mississippi River continue to affect the flow of goods to the Owensboro Riverport.
Wednesday afternoon, Riverport Authority Director Brian Wright told the board of directors difficulty moving freight on the Mississippi River, coupled with shortages of drivers in the trucking industry, has resulted in more metals and other material being shipped by rail.
The riverport is getting the materials it needs, Wright said.
After the meeting, Wright said handling materials shipped by rail is more labor intensive, and that because less is being shipped, materials that normally would have been stored at the riverport are being picked up almost immediately after they arrive.
Water levels in the Mississippi have fallen due to severe drought.
Wright said the Mississippi is being dredged to allow for freight to move, but that draft for barges has been lowered to between 8 and 8.5 feet. The normal draft is 9.6 feet. The lower draft means barges can’t sit more than 8.5 feet under the water, so the amount barges can carry has declined.
Suppliers shipping materials like fertilizer and metals “are diverting from barge to rail,” Wright said.
While barges are carrying less freight, trucking companies are dealing with a lack of drivers, making transport by truck less available.
Rail transport is “just more labor intensive” for riverport employees, Wright said.
Shipping issues mean the riverport doesn’t store materials such as metal, paper and steel coil when it comes in, because customers are waiting to pick up their shipments.
With a shipment expected Thursday, “we’ll be rushed to get it unloaded, just for trucks to come in and pick it up,” Wright said.
Wright said officials are watching progress to settle a labor dispute with rail unions. A strike by railworkers would have consequences felt far beyond the riverport, Wright said.
The U.S. House has passed two bills to force the labor dispute to be settled. Those bills next go to the U.S. Senate.
If the dispute isn’t settled by Dec. 9, some of the railworker unions could strike, which would shut down rail transport.
“If they strike, it will be a catastrophe across the board,” Wright said.A prolonged strike could affect the riverport if it runs out of materials to make sodium bicarbonate. A lack of sodium bicarbonate would hamper power plants.
Even if the strike is averted, the rail industry also has a worker shortage that affects transport of goods.
“They are still challenged with labor issues,” Wright said.
In other business Wednesday, Wright told board members plans to widen Industrial Drive between Rinado Road and U.S. 60 will take longer than anticipated.
Wright told the riverport authority board of directors work on the project will take longer due to supply chain issues that are affecting construction materials.
Some materials needed for the project won’t be available for six to 12 months after they are ordered, Wright said.
The project will widen Industrial Drive to three lanes through the two curves between U.S. 60 and the riverport, with sidewalks and a bus stop. One of the curves on the roadway will be straightened by running the roadway through riverport property. Industries along the road will get a turn lane.
After the curves, the road will be a super-two-lane — wider than a regular two-lane road.
With the materials delays, the work will take construction seasons next year and in 2024 to complete, Wright said.
