Conditions on the Mississippi River continue to affect the flow of goods to the Owensboro Riverport.

Wednesday afternoon, Riverport Authority Director Brian Wright told the board of directors difficulty moving freight on the Mississippi River, coupled with shortages of drivers in the trucking industry, has resulted in more metals and other material being shipped by rail.

James Mayse,

270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com

Mayse

