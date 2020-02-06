Julieann Gillespie will be traveling from Breckenridge County to Owensboro every evening this week so that she can participate in the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”
The performance will take place Saturday at the RiverPark Center.
Julieann, 14, of Harned, was involved with a MCT production several years ago, which is why she wanted to participate this year. She loves theater, and hopes to make a career out of it someday.
“It’s a passion of mine; this is the biggest role I’ve played yet in my life,” she said.
She is portraying the Emperor in this production, which is the lead role.
“It’s going great so far,” she said. “I’m working with great people. They are really nice, and it’s just going good.”
Missoula Children’s Theatre travels across America and other countries to set up a show in one week with local children. Students have already been cast into the production, which will be rehearsed and built throughout the week. The Saturday performance is open to families and the general public for $5 per ticket for students, and $10 per ticket for adults.
The RPC has partnered with the Missoula Children’s Theatre since 1997.
Elizabeth Stroebel, 17, of Owensboro, first became involved with MCT when she was 5-years-old.
“I have been in the show almost every year since then up until now,” she said. “I’ve done a lot of them.”
She likes how MCT puts together a show so quickly.
“I like getting to perform for everyone,” she said. “It’s always a lot of fun at the shows, and I have a lot of fun doing them.”
Traditionally Missoula performs a show the Friday before their main performance for area students. However, since Owensboro and Daviess County schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, those student performances have been cancelled.
Jax Collins, MCT director and tour actor, said the Missoula production is good for students because it shows them what they are capable of.
“We get to give the opportunity to 50 students who might not have ever been on the stage before,” she said.
“The Emperor’s New Clothes” has 57 students cast.
Alice Gittens, another MCT director and tour actor, said she agrees with the theater company’s mission statement, that life skills can be taught through performance art.
“They learn things like teamwork, confidence, and even if some kids aren’t cast, that’s a lesson as well,” Gittens said.
Faith Holley, RPC director of development and marketing, said the MCT performances are something the RPC staff value because they believe it’s an opportunity that needs to be offered to area youth.
MCT is an internationally acclaimed program, Holley said, and there are not many places where a company can go from audition to performance in one week.
Rich Jorn, RPC executive director, echoed her statement, saying that a lot of individuals in the performance art industry got their start with Missoula.
“I have the utmost respect for what they do going from town-to-town, venue-to-venue, exposing kids to the arts and theater and performing,” Jorn said. “That’s so valuable.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
