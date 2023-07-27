A Missouri man was charged with sexually exploiting a juvenile Wednesday after an investigation by the Owensboro Police Department.
OPD reports says officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Graves Avenue at 6:48 a.m. Wednesday, to a report of a suspicious person. Reports say officers found a man, later identified as Caleb Newell, 18, of St. Joseph, Missouri, in the vacant home.
Reports say Newell gave officers a false name several times and said he was from St. Louis and was visiting his girlfriend.
Reports say officers went to the home Newell identified as his girlfriend's and encountered a 12-year-old juvenile. When officers found Newell's identification, they discovered he was 18.
Reports say Newell and the juvenile were interviewed, and both admitted they had sexual relations. Reports say officers determined Newell and the juvenile had met online and that Newell had traveled from Missouri to Owensboro to meet with the juvenile.
Newell was charged with 11 counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree rape. Both offenses are class C felonies.
Newell was being held Wednesday in the Daviess County Detention Center.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.