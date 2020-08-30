Owensboro Health’s $12.4 million renovation of the Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center came to an end without any fanfare earlier this year.
Under ordinary circumstances, the health system would have scheduled an event to commemorate the project’s end and draw attention to the center’s upgrades; however, OH visitor restrictions put the kibosh on those types of activities.
“The celebration was postponed due to (COVID-19),” said Greg Strahan, OH president and CEO. “But we look forward to celebrating with our community.”
The 14-month renovation was completed on time and under budget, Strahan said.
“We had a great team to manage the budget, and they continued to look for opportunities to save money and reduce unnecessary changes to the project,” he said.
The cancer center opened on July 18, 2005, and had never been renovated.
It was built to combine OH’s cancer treatment services under one roof. Prior to the Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center, patients visited several locations for care.
During the past few years, the number of patients and physicians practicing at the center has grown tremendously.
“We were cramped for space at the clinic (medical oncology),” Strahan said. “With growth in patients and the need for more physicians, we knew we would need additional space.
“In addition, our cancer center and infusion space was dark and dated, so we decided to brighten things up and expand the space previously occupied by the Owensboro Cancer Research Program to allow patients to have windows and light.”
The renovation offers patients greater convenience by bringing the OH Oncology & Hematology practice into the building. In the past, those physicians had been next door in OH’s Breckenridge Medical Building.
Cancer patients are often fatigued and anxious. Moving physicians into the same building where patients receive treatment eliminates long walks and provides a more patient-friendly experience.
“Patients are so appreciative of the upgrades the renovation has brought, which makes their visit more convenient and comfortable,” said Rachel Knott, OHMG practice manager. “During this time of COVID-19, patients thank us daily for the automated doors so they minimize surface contact. Our patient population is vulnerable to this virus, and their safety is our top priority.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
