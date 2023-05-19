Kentucky Wesleyan College President Thomas Mitzel provided updates on the institution during a state of the college address Thursday.
“We started the fall of ‘22 with a bit of anxiety,” he said. “We missed our enrollment numbers, and for our staff and alumni, you know how important a swing of even six or seven students can be at a school the size of KWC.”
For the fall semester, Mitzel said the college was 37 students short of its enrollment goal.
“That put us in a very precarious position,” he said. “It’s a time when a lot of campuses can, and did, fall apart. We were not alone in the drop in enrollment.”
Because of the drop, Mitzel said the college had to make difficult decisions.
“We took away some benefits from our staff that had been in place, that accumulated time over years, that was dead on the college,” he said. “Those were difficult conversations, and it could have been a great time for divisiveness, but it wasn’t.”
Mitzel said the campus came together well, and he was proud of how departments worked as a team.
“During this period, you can look at just the negative,” he said. “But our staff council came together and asked what they could do to help people after losing the paid time off accumulation program.”
One of the things the council helped put together was a catastrophic leave policy.
“What we heard from the PTO program was that people were afraid of having something happen and not having time off,” Mitzel said. “We put in place the catastrophic leave policy, and while it does not carry over year-to-year, it begins anew each year, and you do not have to work all 12 months to get the maximum number of days.”
The new policy saved the college money and gave the staff members a “sense of comfort,” Mitzel said.
The staff council was implemented two-and-a-half years ago and has been working to address needs of the staff on the campus.
“We also started a parental leave policy, which came from an idea of the staff council,” Mitzel said. “We were also told the staff didn’t really have a place of their own to eat lunch or take a break, so we opened a staff lounge this spring.”
Speaking on enrollment numbers for the spring semester, Mitzel said the college was 27 students over budget.
“That took the work of everybody on campus,” he said.
Mitzel said James Cousins, provost and vice president of academic affairs, was tasked with raising retention numbers after a dip due to COVID-19.
“What we found when COVID hit was that we had a lot of people working on retention very hard, but they weren’t doing it together,” Mitzel said. “As a result, our retention plummeted.”
Mitzel said the practice of “intrusive advising” began on campus to begin helping students in academics before it’s too late.
“Over the last 18 months, those programs began to really show a true impact,” he said. “Our fall to spring retention this year was at 86%, which is 12 more retention points from the previous year, and that is huge.”
For the upcoming fall semester, Stuart Jones, vice president of enrollment management, said the college has enrollment goals.
Jones said the first-year class for 2022-23 included 214 students, which the college hopes to raise to 250. He also said KWC is trying to obtain 60 transfer students for the 2023-24 academic year, whereas the 2022-23 number was 47.
“In total, last year’s head count for fall of 2022 was 780 students, and we’re trying to get to at least 810,” he said. “In a couple of years, we want to get back to at least 900 students and eventually over 1,000. We have big dreams and a bold future.”
Mitzel said if the college is successful in attaining the proposed numbers — which he said the institution is on track to do — it will be the most students KWC has seen in the last decade.
Other updates during the address included:
• Transition to e-books;
• Upgrades to campus internet, residence halls, Wells Activity Center, Jones Gym, wrestling facility, library, administration basement, student safety
• Promotions of staff members and offering sabbaticals for staff;
• Reaccreditation process of different schools within the college; and
• College has remained financially healthy with zero audit findings and good Department of Education score.
