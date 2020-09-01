Even the coronavirus pandemic has a silver lining.
People are staying home more these days and cooking rather than eating out as often.
Because of that, the local Mizkan America plant, 1901 Ragu Drive, is seeing increased sales of its white pasta sauce.
And the company is hiring 30 more people in Owensboro to keep up with increased production.
“We have definitely experienced an increase in sales since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020,” Deborah Cross, director of communications for Mizkan America, said in an email. “The sales increase is definitely driven by COVID-19 with consumers eating at home more often and also stocking up their pantries.”
The local plant, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2020, currently employs 400 people.
Cross said the plant is currently making white pasta sauce five or six days a week.
On Nov. 1, production will go to seven days.
And that will create the 30 full-time jobs.
A news release says the new jobs are hourly entry-level production, maintenance and shipping/receiving positions and salary-exempt supervisory positions.
The requirements are a high school diploma or higher for hourly jobs; manufacturing maintenance experience and/or maintenance degrees for maintenance jobs and a business degree and/or manufacturing supervisory experience for salary-exempt jobs.
To apply, go to the Mizkan America website at https://mizkan.com/Corporate.aspx and click on Employment Opportunities.
The local plant, which began making Ragu sauce in 1975, covers 625,000 square feet and sits on 52 acres.
It makes approximately 1.8 million jars of Ragu and Bertolli brand sauces a day for five and sometimes six days a week.
Plant Manager Susan DeWald said, “We’re excited to expand our capacity by adding these new roles and look forward to welcoming new team members soon.”
Mizkan, a Japanese company, has 16 manufacturing facilities in the United States.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
