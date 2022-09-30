The Regional Water Resource Agency has cited food company Mizkan and Glenmore Distillery more than a combined 50 times for violating the levels of organic pollution in the wastewater the companies send to RWRA’s treatment facilities, according to records obtained by the Messenger-Inquirer.

The records, obtained via an Open Records Act request with the RWRA, show that the violations are mostly related to the levels of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) found in the wastewater emitted by Mizkan and Glenmore — two of RWRA’s largest customers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.