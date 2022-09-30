The Regional Water Resource Agency has cited food company Mizkan and Glenmore Distillery more than a combined 50 times for violating the levels of organic pollution in the wastewater the companies send to RWRA’s treatment facilities, according to records obtained by the Messenger-Inquirer.
The records, obtained via an Open Records Act request with the RWRA, show that the violations are mostly related to the levels of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) found in the wastewater emitted by Mizkan and Glenmore — two of RWRA’s largest customers.
BOD is a measurement that indicates how much organic pollution — including food, bodily waste and other biodegradable material — is contained in a given unit of water, according to the United States Geological Survey and numerous other scientific organizations. Wastewater high in BOD can deplete oxygen in receiving waters, potentially harming the ecosystem.
“It basically takes out the oxygen in the water,” RWRA Director Joe Schepers said. “It affects whatever aquatic life is in the river.”
Prior to 2020, RWRA issued few violations against Mizkan, Glenmore or other companies for BOD violations. Instead, the agency charged companies extra for sending wastewater with high levels of BOD, Schepers said.
But that changed as Kentucky’s Department of Environmental Protection began issuing its own citations against RWRA for discharging wastewater with high levels of BOD into the Ohio River. According to RWRA’s 2020 master plan — a document that outlines the agency’s challenges and future plans for the next two decades — “the majority” of its compliance issues stem from it being unable to handle discharge from two of its biggest customers, Mizkan and Glenmore.
The master plan further explained that influent BOD loadings were as much as 150% of the design capacity of its treatment facilities in 2018 and 2019, leading to operational issues like poor settleability, poor treatment and effluent limit violations.
With state regulatory pressure mounting, RWRA replaced its surcharge system with stricter limits on the levels of BOD Mizkan and Glenmore can send to the agency.
The companies also agreed to implement multi-million-dollar upgrades to their pre-treatment facilities, as the Messenger-Inquirer reported on Sept. 10.
However, Mizkan and Glenmore have been cited numerous times while they’ve worked on those upgrades.
Records from the RWRA show that Glenmore — which discharges about 70,000 gallons of wastewater per day — was cited nine times this year for numerous instances of BOD violations.
More from this section
For example, one violation issued April 12 lists numerous instances of excess BOD levels on March 2, March 9, March 16, March 23 and March 30. That citation explains that Glenmore’s wastewater BOD level was as high as 23,655 pounds a day — more than five times the 3,850 pounds a day limit.
RWRA did not fine Glenmore for the violations, as the company is working on its multi-million dollar pre-treatment upgrades.
RWRA also cited Glenmore at least 18 times in 2021 and 13 times in 2020 — compared to only twice in 2019 and once in 2018 and 2017, before the BOD limits were enacted.
Likewise, Mizkan has been cited at least six times this year, 15 times in 2021 and four times in 2020. The company was not cited in 2019, 2018 or 2017.
The companies have detailed their improvement works in prior statements to the Messenger-Inquirer.
Glenmore said it invested $19 million in a pre-treatment plant, which should be operational by the end of this year. Mizkan said it has invested $5 million in upgrades — which were recently completed — and earmarked another $10 million.
Schepers said his agency and local industries have a “long history” of working together to address issues such as the overburdened wastewater treatment plants.
“Glenmore Distillery and Mizkan value their environmental responsibilities to our community and partner with RWRA in our vision of nurturing safe and healthy community waterways for future generations,” he said.
But despite the companies’ upgrades, RWRA is still seeking rate hikes to fund its own facility overhauls — work that’s necessary both to improve plant conditions and help RWRA fulfill its regulatory obligations to the state, according to Schepers.
The planned rate hikes include a 31% increase that will take the average customer’s bill from $47.37 a month to $61.85 next July, followed by a 6% increase in 2024, back-to-back 4% increases in 2025 and 2026 and a 3% increase in 2027.
The RWRA will present the proposed rate hikes to its Rate Review Board in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.