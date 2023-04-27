Mizkan America has announced layoffs at its Owensboro facility on Ragu Drive, with 39 hourly and salary employees losing their jobs by the end of July.

In an April 19 letter sent to company employees, Mizkan president and CEO Diego Palmieri wrote: “As an outcome of the annual planning process, the projected production volume reduction for FY23 necessitates right-sizing and restructuring the Owensboro organization.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

