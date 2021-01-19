With mostly blue skies overhead and temperatures in the upper 40s, more than 100 people — young and old — joined together at noon Monday for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day march.
Escorted by the Owensboro Police Department, the march started inside Owensboro High School’s small parking lot near Frederica Street and Ford Avenue and ended 30 minutes later on the front lawn of Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Participants held signs that read, “Change the Culture,” “If you want peace work for justice” and “Keep the Dream Alive.”
But it was the need for “unity” that organizers and participants seemed to be promoting more than any other theme.
The Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, president of the Owensboro NAACP, said she’s participated in the local MLK Jr. march for years.
Although they’ve all had meaning for her, Randolph said the social and political divisions of the past year have placed a greater emphasis on the late civil rights leader’s life and how he fought for racial justice.
“We have to come together as a country; we’re living in a very divided time,” Randolph said. “But when you participate, as a community, in programs like this you honor a legacy that was so uniting. Being able to unite across all cultures, races and genders at a time like this, it gives a signal that we’re going to work toward unity.”
The MLK Jr. Day march is organized and sponsored each year by KWC, Brescia University and Owensboro Community & Technical College.
Rebecca McQueen-Ruark, vice president of KWC student affairs, said the schools rotate organizing the march and any other activities surrounding MLK Jr. Day.
McQueen-Ruark said the social justice protests and the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 are still fresh in people’s minds.
“In light of the things that happened over the course of the summer and just the current climate in our country, I think it’s an opportunity to show a united community,” said McQueen-Ruark, who organized this year’s march for KWC.
For KWC students Kishawn Walker, 22, of Owensboro, and Malcolm Hayes, 19, of Louisville, who participated in the march, the fight to end racism is still ongoing.
Both Walker and Hayes, who are Black men, said they have personally experienced racial profiling and have endured racial slurs throughout their lives.
“We are very behind on cultural relations and racial relations,” Hayes said. “I don’t think we’re going in the right direction because things like police brutality still happens. …I still have to be careful about how I’m going to act if I get pulled over by a police officer.”
Growing up in predominantly white schools in Owensboro, Walker said there were multiple times the color of his skin was compared to “feces” and “dirt.”
Walker added that social media has helped expose how widespread racism still is within the United States.
“This same stuff has always been going on, but with social media being more prevalent, it’s becoming more nationally known and you can see it; I feel like more people should’ve come (to the march),” Walker said.
The event ended on the front lawn of KWC with the crowd singing, “We Shall Overcome,” a gospel song that became an anthem for the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s.
In addition to the march, there was an incident involving three juveniles, according to OPD.
Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer, said the juveniles yelled racial slurs around the time the marchers reached KWC.
Boggess said two of the juveniles — a 14-year-old white male and a 14-year-old white female — were caught by police. They were charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree disrupting meetings and processions and third-degree criminal trespass.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
