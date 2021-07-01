The Sunset Cruisers’ monthly Downtown Cruise-In returns Saturday with a “modern muscle” theme.
All models and makes are welcome at the cruise-ins.
But each month has a different theme.
Steve McNatton, club spokesman, said Saturday will highlight cars like Chargers, Challengers, Camaros and Mustangs that have a lot of horsepower and have been built since 2000.
“This is usually one of our biggest nights of the year,” he said. “I’ve really gotten into modern muscle cars.”
McNatton said the first three cruise-ins this year have all had good weather and big crowds.
“We’ve been averaging around 350 cars and trucks each month,” he said. “We’ve gone as high as 400.”
McNatton said he sees new people every month.
“About 80% of the cars and trucks are the same,” he said. “But there are always new cars, new trucks and new people. So many of them are coming out of southern Indiana.”
McNatton said he’s hoping that the enthusiasm people brought to The Great Race last Wednesday will carry over to the cruise-in.
Downtown was crowded when the 100-plus vehicles built between 1916 and 1974 rolled into town.
McNatton said Wayne Foster, a club member who is president of American Patriot Getaways, is offering people at the cruise-in a chance to win a three-day, two-night vacation in a cabin near Gatlinburg.
People must be 21 or older to enter and must be present for the drawing at 7 p.m. to win.
In 2013, the car club moved its monthly cruise-ins from Towne Square Mall to downtown in an effort to help bring more people downtown at a time when Smothers Park was still under construction and the convention center hadn’t opened.
Today, the vintage vehicles, along with some newer ones, line Second Street — and the side streets — between Daviess and Frederica streets.
There’s no charge to look at the vehicles and talk to their owners.
Hours are from 4 to 8 p.m.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.