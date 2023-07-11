What is expected to be one of the biggest barbecues and picnics ever held at Chautauqua Park will be staged on Saturday, July 21. It will be given under the auspices of the Modern Woodmen of America, and no detail will be left undone to make the event a big success. Two speakers of state-wide reputation have been engaged for the occasion. Representative Alben W. Barkely, of Paducah, candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor, will deliver a non-political address. In the afternoon, Col. William R. Howell, of Hopkinsville, will give a speech, “Love One Another.” There are about 1,500 members of the Modern Woodman in Daviess County, and it is expected that every member and their families will be in attendance.

July 10, 1923, Sam Whitaker, farmer at Calhoun, was the victim of a rather peculiar accident. He was busy putting the hay crop on his farm and had loaded the frame heavily and was on his way to the barn when in driving through a strip of new ground, where some stumps had been burned, the dragging ends of the dry grass became ignited. The team became frightened and ran away with the burning load of hay.

