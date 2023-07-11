What is expected to be one of the biggest barbecues and picnics ever held at Chautauqua Park will be staged on Saturday, July 21. It will be given under the auspices of the Modern Woodmen of America, and no detail will be left undone to make the event a big success. Two speakers of state-wide reputation have been engaged for the occasion. Representative Alben W. Barkely, of Paducah, candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor, will deliver a non-political address. In the afternoon, Col. William R. Howell, of Hopkinsville, will give a speech, “Love One Another.” There are about 1,500 members of the Modern Woodman in Daviess County, and it is expected that every member and their families will be in attendance.
• July 10, 1923, Sam Whitaker, farmer at Calhoun, was the victim of a rather peculiar accident. He was busy putting the hay crop on his farm and had loaded the frame heavily and was on his way to the barn when in driving through a strip of new ground, where some stumps had been burned, the dragging ends of the dry grass became ignited. The team became frightened and ran away with the burning load of hay.
• July 11, many kiddies who wended their way to the fountain in Central Park in Henderson with their bathing suits under their arms, anticipating a splash in the pool, were surprised to find no water. The disappointed children marched over to the mayor’s office in a body and wanted to know why there was no water in the pool, little knowing they had burst a bubble in asking why. Fire Chief Stolzy was ordered to shut off the water and drain the pool. The water was turned back on and the children enjoyed a splash in 12 inches of water.
• July 12, that Owensboro is to have two first-class hotels in less than a year is demonstrated by the work that is now going in this line. The new hotel to be erected at the corner of Fourth and Frederica streets will soon be under construction, as the old house occupying the lot has been torn down and excavation for the foundation will begin in a few days. The hotel, when completed, will be one of the most modern and up-to-date in western Kentucky.
• July 13, Miss Bessie Bell Jenkins, age 20 and of Owensboro, was one of the victims in the explosion last Wednesdayat the Western Cartridge Company in Alton, Ill. At the scene of the explosion, Miss Jenkins was working on a machine in the plant, and she was buried several feet. She was horribly bruised and died at the hospital in Alton. She is survived by six brothers.
• July 14, special registration for the August primary and the general election in November will be held July 21, 14 days before the primary, as specified by law. Registration will take place before County Clerk Ike Sutherland and his deputies at the county clerk’s office in the courthouse. Any person who has become 21 years of age since the last registration or will become of legal voting age any time before the November election is qualified to register.
50 years ago
• July 10, Owensboro officials have been asked by the Kentucky Department of Transportation to comment on “problems or objections” to a proposed highway project designed to improve traffic safety and mobility on KY 54 between the Owensboro beltline and 12th Street. Possible right-of-way acquisitions could include parcels of land in Greenwood Cemetery, the Estes Middle School property and the Rolling Hills Housing Development. As many as 38 families could be displaced and some 250 graves could have to be relocated.
• July 11, an Owensboro woman was elected vice president of the Kentucky Porkettes Association, which was organized Tuesday at the Kentucky Pork Producers Association (KPPA) annual meeting. Mrs. Donald Bittel of Owensboro will serve as vice president of the state Porkettes group. This is a volunteer organization of wives of pork producers and other interested women. Plans for the October Porkfest II have been outlined for the second annual pork promotion and education campaign.
• July 12, a Central City man lathered himself with soap and squeezed out of his cell and escaped from the McLean County Jail through a skylight. The man removed a bar from the jail’s run-around cell after he had been swinging on it for three days. He soaped himself to slither through the narrow opening about midnight. Three other prisoners in the run-around cell refused to accompany him.
• July 13, the Masonville Fire Department received a certification that signaled the successful completion of 16 months of work by Masonville volunteers, and which may mean a lower fire insurance rate for Masonville residentws. In March 1972, the volunteer fire department began converting a new truck body and chassis into a first-class fire truck. At the time they were told by several fire truck manufacturers that it couldn’t be done.
