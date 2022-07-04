Located at the site of Owensboro’s first public school, Moneta Sleet Jr. Park is a 1.21-acre neighborhood park at the intersection of 7th and Walnut streets.
“There was an elementary school that was owned by the Owensboro Board of Education, and it was called the Walnut Street Elementary School,” Parks Director Amanda Rogers said. “I don’t remember it, it was before my time, but that is what my history book tells me.”
Keith Lawrence reported in the Aug. 23, 1976, edition of the Messenger-Inquirer that the historic school building that once stood on the property would soon be torn down.
“It has been 18 autumns since this old building last heard the sounds of children — sounds it will never here again as it waits out its last days before a wrecking ball reduces it to rubble,” he wrote.
The school welcomed its first students in 1871, serving area children living in Owensboro’s West End. Originally a four-room school known as Lower Ward School, it was built at a cost of $7,820. Multiple additions and name changes later, the building was closed to students in 1958 when it became the central office for the school district.
“It remained in that capacity until the summer of 1973 when a new office building was built. Since then, the old school has been vacant — its windows a target for stray rocks and bricks,” the newspaper reported.
According to the book, “History, Owensboro Parks and Recreation,” published in 1990 by Evan Ray Russell, the park at 616 Walnut St. was acquired by the city Nov. 30, 1976, from the Owensboro Board of Education for $24,000, or roughly $123,000 in todays dollars.
“Landscaping was done by the Youth Conservation Corps., supervised by the Owensboro Parks and Rec. Department as a federally funded youth training project,” Russell wrote.
In March 1982, the park was officially named Max N. Rhoads Park in honor of Rhoads, who had served as city finance director between 1956 and 1959 and city manager between 1959 and 1980.
In April, the park was renamed Moneta Sleet Jr. Park in honor of the late Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist who grew up near the park.
In 1999, a Commonwealth of Kentucky historical marker was placed within the park honoring Sleet.
Sleet was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 1969 for a photograph of Martin Luther King Jr.’s wife, Coretta Scott King, during King’s funeral.
“The image shows King’s widow sitting in the pew, a black veil over her face, tears in her eyes, her young daughter, Bernice, lies with her head in her mother’s lap,” the newspaper reported.
Rogers said that when the park originally opened it would have had some playground and picnic equipment, but these days the park has a small basketball court and open green space, as well as playground and picnic equipment.
“With that small space, it is definitely a neighborhood park, and the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance, that group has been super active at that location,” she said.
Rogers said the alliance has added raised garden beds to provide an opportunity for more city residents to grow their own produce.
The addition of a gazebo is planned for the upcoming fiscal year that should allow between 10-20 people to gather in the shade.
“It is wonderful to see a community support a park location and to understand the value of a park and to utilize it,” Rogers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.