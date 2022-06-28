In looking through an old trunk a few days ago, J. Weir Griffith ran across some valuable paper money for which he has been offered a good price. Mr. Griffith discovered a package wrapped in an old yellow paper with an endorsement on it in the handwriting of his grandfather, William R. Griffith. The grandfather came originally from Maryland, and the fate of the note on the old package was in May, 1822. In the package was a $7 bill issued by the Continental Congress of the United States in the year 1776. A $2 and $3 bill issued by the state of Maryland, or then colony, and was dated 1775. Mr. Griffith has been offered $200 for the Continental Congress bill.
• June 27, 1922, John Shauntee and Dave Cooney were arrested yesterday on four warrants charging each with unlawful possession of whiskey, with manufacturing whiskey; with having a still and with false swearing. The two men were witnesses for the prosecution in the case in which John Moore was being tried for the killing of Martin Scarboro last April. On the stand Moore told of the meeting with Shauntee where a still had been in operation for some time.
• June 28, Virgil H. Medlock will be one of the entries in the fifty-mile automobile race at the Owensboro fairgrounds on the Fourth of July. Medlock, who is one of the best drivers in Indiana, wired yesterday for an entry blank. He is known by several of the Owensboro drivers. To date the most experienced set of drivers ever on the Owensboro track to have entered the race.
• June 29, Delbert Whittaker was drowned while bathing in Green River. A boat was passing at the time and it’s not known whether the waves from the craft or cramps caused his death. The body was found after dragging the river for two hours. He and his wife had recently moved to Rochester. The funeral was held Thursday at Mt. Hermon Methodist Church.
• June 30, Monte Guess double murderer, who escaped from the Eddyville penitentiary this week, was at one time a resident of Owensboro. He spent some time here with an uncle, John Guess, who came here from Deanefield, where he had been marshal. Monte Guess, according to prison records, is six feet two inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. The officers here have been furnished a recent picture of the man and have been asked to be on the lookout for him.
• July 1, Spence Wimsatt and his son Allen were taken in a raid last night by Sheriff John Howard and Deputy Len Dawson while making white mule whiskey on the farm of Flem Douthitt at Grissom’s Landing. The officers located the still in a small house in the rear of the farm in a dense growth of weeds. The officers captured a still, a small keg of mash and a half a gallon of whiskey.
50 Years Ago
• June 27, 1972, area chapters of the National Audubon Society sponsored a reconnaissance of examples of oil pollution in Ohio and Daviess Counties. The trip leader was Lee K. Nelson of Pettit, chairman of the water pollution committee of the Daviess County Audubon Society. Nelson viewed pollution problems with John L. Franson of Owensboro, Central Midwest representative of the National Audubon Society, members of the Henderson and Evansville chapters and the media.
• June 28, Gov. Wendell Ford was able to leave his bed briefly, one day after undergoing surgery for removal of an aneurysm in his abdominal aorta. During the one-hour operation, the aneurysm was removed and a three-inch dacron tube was substituted for the weakened portion of the blood vessel. The surgeon said there was no way to determine how long the aneurysm had existed but said the governor can expect complete recovery.
• June 29, Miss Green River of 1972 will come from one of five of the six counties served by Green River Rural Electric. A total of 20 young ladies representing Daviess, Hancock, Ohio, McLean and Webster counties are entered in the contest to be held during the cooperative’s annual meeting on Saturday. The beauty pageant, a feature of the annual business meeting, will open with the swimsuit segment at 1 p.m. The evening dress portion will follow the business meeting.
• June 30, Owensboro Panhellenic Association has announced a $300 scholarship to be awarded an area coed for the 1972-73 academic year. The stipend recipient will be selected on the basis of need, scholastic record and extracurricular activities. Also she must be a member of a national panhellenic sorority and a resident of Owensboro or Daviess County. The annual scholarship is made possible through community support of the annual children’s play sponsored by the Panhellenic Association. Entertainment for the young provides funds that aid a worthy college woman to achieve her goals in education and a future career.
