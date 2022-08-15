While the nation and the world are continuing to brave through the coronavirus pandemic for a third year, an ongoing monkeypox outbreak has emerged.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus that is part of the same family of viruses as variola virus, which causes smallpox.

