Monster trucks are at Windy Hollow Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 9, and trick-or-treaters are invited to visit the speedway for Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Evelyn Miller, manager of the speedway, said this is the first time the All-Star Monster Truck Tour has stopped at the speedway.
“I had one or two monster trucks here years and years ago,” she said. “But there are five coming for this show. This is our first full-blown show.”
Monster truck rides are also available.
The event started Friday.
Miller said Army Armstrong, of Owensboro, a member of the National Monster Truck Hall of Fame, and Kathy Lowe, whose late husband, Joe Lowe, was a monster truck announcer, were honored Friday night.
“They both cut their teeth announcing races at Owensboro Dragstrip (now Windy Hollow Dragway) and Windy Hollow Speedway,” she said. “We wanted to honor them and thank them.”
The Lowes’ 50th wedding anniversary would have been Friday, Miller said.
“I’m pretty excited about this show,” she said. “They have a Pro ATV group that performs with them.”
Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 3 to 12.
Tickets are available at www.kentuckymonstertrucks.com.
Trunk or Treats
Miller said that when the city canceled its Trail of Treats this month because of the coronavirus pandemic, she offered the speedway as a place for people to do Trunk or Treats.
“Cameron Aud asked if we could host one Sunday,” she said. “Since we aren’t racing, it is a perfect fit. So, we will host it Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Windy Hollow Speedway. Set up starts at 4 p.m.
“We invite families and businesses to set up their treat booths with a prize — a Windy Hollow Restaurant gift certificate — for the best decorated trunk or booth.
“We can handle a bunch of people, but I have no idea how many to expect. We’ve never done anything like this. It’s another chance for kids to wear their costumes.”
The speedway is at 4731 Windy Hollow Road in western Daviess County.
For more information, call Miller at 270-302-3170.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.