Monsters on the Ohio canceled by pandemic

Add Monsters on the Ohio on Oct. 10 to the list of events canceled this year by the coronavirus pandemic.
Aaron Wheatley, who founded one of the nation’s largest catfishing tournaments in 2010, said, “We had 79 boats registered and paid before March. We stopped registration in March, when this started. We shut down, hoping the world would change by October. But it’s still getting worse.”
He said, “It’s OK if I risk my life, but not the lives people coming to the tournament and not the people of Owensboro. So, we decided to cancel.”
The event, Wheatley said, has had an economic impact on the community of from $250,000 to $300,000 a year.
He said, “We couldn’t have a crowd in English Park to watch the weigh-in. We couldn’t have children’s events. It’s not just a catfish tournament anymore. It’s a catfish festival.”
Wheatley said, “A lot of our sponsors are local and they were shut down for three months by the pandemic. I just couldn’t ask them for money this year. The smartest thing to do was to cancel this year.”
By March, teams of fishermen had signed up from a dozen states — Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, West Virginia, Florida, Mississippi, Kansas and Kentucky.
Wheatley said, “It’s just not safe at this time to go forward. Every team will receive their entry fee back and I hope folks understand our position. We have always tried to bring you the best show possible and we plan to continue those efforts in 2021.”
The tournament peaked at 192 boats in 2016 and the numbers have been down slightly since then.
Last year, there were 167 boats competing for $50,000 in cash and prizes.
The largest catfish caught last year weighed in at 70.7 pounds.
There were drawings for up to $3,000 in door prizes.
After the fish were weighed in each year, they were all released back into the Ohio to continue growing.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.