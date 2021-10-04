Monsters on the Ohio returns to English Park and the Ohio River on Oct. 9 under new leadership.
Aaron Wheatley created the catfishing tournament in 2010, and it quickly became one of the nation’s largest.
But earlier this year, after 12 years of running the tournament, Wheatley turned it over to Craig Collins of Saint Joseph, Missouri, and David Studebaker of Harveyville, Kansas, and their Catfish Chasers Tournament Series.
Collins said so far 70 teams have signed up for the event this year.
“I was hoping for 80 to 100,” he said. “But there’s still time for more. Next year, I expect 160.
“The tournament got canceled last year because of COVID-19, and that hurt. The first year after a tournament changes hands, it’s iffy until people see how it goes. And COVID is still out there.”
But he’s expecting the event to grow.
“I love Owensboro,” Collins said. “I’ve fished there seven or eight times. It’s a great place. The city, the county and the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau are working to make the tournament grow. The town is great. I see a lot of potential for the tournament.”
He said he and Studebaker run eight other catfishing tournaments.
The one in St. Joseph, Missouri, is the largest with 200 boats this year.
“I think Owensboro can be one of the two or three largest tournaments in the country,” Collins said.
Monsters on the Ohio peaked at 192 boats in 2016, and the numbers dropped after that.
In 2019, the last time it was held, there were 167 boats competing for $50,000 in cash and prizes.
Collins said spectators and fishermen will see few changes from 2019.
About the only difference, he said, is that the team with the five largest catfish will earn more money than the team that catches the largest fish.
“Aaron’s done a great job there,” Collins said. “And he’s been helping us this year. He’ll be there, and he’ll be competing this year for the first time. I’m going to hate not getting to compete this year.”
When Wheatley announced that he was stepping down, he said, “I’m getting older. My grandkids are getting older. My grandson is 8, and my granddaughter is 6. I lost my son three years ago, and I want to spend more time with my grandkids, my family and my friends. I want to fish with my grandkids.”
The fishermen leave English Park at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 9 and begin returning for the fish weigh-in at 3 p.m.
By March, teams of fishermen had already signed up from a dozen states — Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, West Virginia, Florida, Mississippi, Kansas and Kentucky.
The largest catfish caught here so far weighed in at 70.7 pounds.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
