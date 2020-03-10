By Felicia Sonmez and Paul Kane
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announced Monday that he will run for Senate, in a reversal that boosts Democrats’ fortunes in their bid to unseat Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and reclaim the Senate majority.
Republicans currently hold 53 seats in the chamber, and the popular Bullock’s entry into the Montana race would increase Democrats’ chances of picking up the four GOP seats they would need in order to reclaim control.
“I’ve always fought for the people of Montana,” Bullock said in a tweet. “Together, we expanded health care, protected public lands, banned dark money in politics & more. Now I’m taking that fight to the US Senate. Let’s make Washington work more like Montana.”
News of Bullock’s decision was first reported last week by The New York Times.
According to a person familiar with Bullock’s thinking, the governor’s decision came in the past week or two, when his wife and three children switched their longtime opposition to him running for Senate and urged him to jump into the race.
The state’s filing deadline is March 9.
Bullock dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary in December, noting in a statement that he “won’t be able to break through to the top tier of this still-crowded field.”
The Montana Democrat, who is term-limited as governor, had pitched himself to voters as a moderate outsider and campaign-finance reformer who would be able to beat President Donald Trump in red states. But his campaign struggled to gain traction, and he qualified for only one of the Democratic debates.
Both before and after his presidential bid, Bullock rejected pleas from national Democrats to run for Senate and repeatedly told reporters he was not interested in the job.
Yet Democratic leaders continued to keep their eye on him, and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., flew to Montana late last month to lobby Bullock to run, Politico reported.
Former president Barack Obama also encouraged Bullock to run during a meeting in Washington earlier this year, according to Politico.
The National Republican Senatorial Committee last week previewed the attacks it will likely make against Bullock. In a statement, NRSC spokesman Nathan Brand cited Bullock’s embrace last year of an assault weapons ban, his support for impeaching Trump and his failure to alert New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office about an aide he had fired over sexual harassment allegations.
The aide went on to allegedly harass at least two other women while working for de Blasio, D, who also fired him. Bullock has apologized and said he “should have reached out” to de Blasio to warn him.
“Succumbing to overtures from national Democrats like Chuck Schumer and Barack Obama, Steve Bullock is giving a foolish senate run another look,” Brand said. “Whether it’s his support for removing President Trump from office, banning guns, or allowing a top staffer to prey on women, Bullock lacks the character and values Montanans expect from a senator.”
