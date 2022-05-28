With a larger than normal influx of people expected to visit their deceased loved ones’ graves during Memorial Day weekend, cemetery caretakers are the ones responsible to ensure the sacred grounds are looking their best.

It’s a task that Cliff Russell and his small crew of four take seriously as they maintain two Daviess County cemeteries — Resurrection, 5404 Leitchfield Road, and Mater Dolorosa, 1860 W. 9th St. — that have more than 11,000 graves combined.

“Of course, at times, it becomes work, but I always try to approach things with a sense of reverence,” said Russell, cemetery director for the Owensboro Catholic Diocese. “There’s a lot of love on that hill.”

Russell said the holiday arrives when grass and shrubs are growing at a faster rate than any other part of the year, making it a challenging time.

“We’re still reeling from the effects of winter,” Russell said. “We’re trying to get everything shaped up, and we’re trying to get all of our veteran markers set; that’s generally our biggest concern, is to get all of those done prior to Memorial Day.”

Resurrection Cemetery opened in 1960, with the Most Rev. Francis Cotton — the first bishop of the Owensboro Diocese — the first person buried there.

Since then, there have been 4,668 graves added. And of that number, there are 785 known veterans buried throughout the 20-acre cemetery. And on average, Resurrection Cemetery hosts 160 burials a year.

In all, the Diocese owns 100 acres around Resurrection Cemetery, which means there is plenty of space for growth.

Mater Dolorosa has been around since the 1800s and has 6,500 graves.

Although the cemeteries are owned and maintained by the Diocese, Russell said people of different faiths can be buried there.

“The church has become ecumenical as far as outreach in the community, so it’s not a requirement to be Catholic here,” Russell said. “But the majority of our burials probably are (Catholic).”

Russell added that there’s more to the job than maintaining the grounds and graves. He and the crew have befriended the daily or weekly gravesite visitors.

“We get to know a lot of the regulars — the ones who are more open to visiting or asking questions,” Russell said. “There’s kind of a ministry involved in that, too; they’re all grieving, and everybody grieves differently.”

In McLean County, the Calhoun Cemetery, just off of Kentucky Highway 81, will also see more foot traffic come Monday, when the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5415 holds its Memorial Day service.

Before even entering the grounds, which were founded in 1858, visitors can spot a war memorial erected by the VFW that includes a number of McLean Countians who “gave the supreme sacrifice” in World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the War on Terrorism in Iraq.

The grounds are overseen by John Howard, the cemetery’s sexton, and an appointed committee through the city of Calhoun that meets as an on-needed basis.

Winfred Williams, who served as the caretaker of the Calhoun Cemetery for over 20 years before retiring from his post in 2015, said that prepping for Memorial Day took about a week to make sure that all was in tip-top shape, weather permitting.

“It was a big day,” he said. “The big thing is trying to get it mowed and looking real nice for that day, because that’s when you have a crowd of people there. Naturally, everybody that’s taking care of it wants it to look as well as it can.”

But the work doesn’t stop there. Williams said that he used to stick around during that day in order to help field questions, especially when people were trying to locate the gravesites of their loved ones.

The cemetery has between 3,600 to 3,800 graves on its 15-acre property, with some of its first burials dating back to around 1856 — two years prior to the property’s official founding; with about 18 Civil War veterans buried and another “several hundred” veterans in total.

The cemetery hosted about 36 burials in 2021 and has had nine since January.

During Williams’ time working on the cemetery, his wife, Norma Williams, became involved with the research and records aspects after they sold their business, McLean County Locker, in the early 1990s.

Williams enjoyed his time overseeing the grounds because of his personal connections.

“I liked it because I have a lot of friends that (are) buried there and some family buried there, also,” he said. “And (our business) was next to it, and I watched it and always thought it was a pretty cemetery for a small county or small city, really. I’ve always been interested in it.”

Williams was also able to connect with people that visited.

“For some people, you might see every day, and others you may not see but Memorial Day,” he said. “Some may come every five or 10 years; it’s amazing how people look at it when a loved one passes.”

And Williams is pleased to see how it’s been able to be maintained to the best standard.

“John has done a good job,” he said. “It is good to see … that they’ve got it in good shape. So, that makes you feel good.”

