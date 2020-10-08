Owensboro native Doniphan Moore IV’s interior design studio in Dallas got a giant boost this summer when he was one of 27 designers selected to remodel an 11,500-square-foot, $5.75-million home in one of that city’s oldest neighborhoods.
The Kips Bay Decorator Show House, one of the most prestigious shows in the country, was created in New York in 1973 to raise money for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club in the Bronx.
It 2017, the interior designers’ showcase added a home in Palm Beach, Florida.
This year, it added Dallas.
“I’ve never done a show house before,” Moore said. “They’ve kind of trickled out in popularity after a long time. But this is one of the most prestigious show houses in the country.”
He said, “They found a home in one of the oldest neighborhoods in Dallas and divided it up by rooms. I had the master bath, his and her dressing rooms and a coffee bar. It was 1,200 square feet — about 10% of the house.”
Moore calls it “Bathed in Moonlight.”
BusinessOfHome.com wrote, “Doniphan Moore, tasked with designing the master bathroom and dressing closet, dreamed up a moody retreat clad in dark metals, ocean greens and an iridescent wallcovering.”
“It was pretty cool,” Moore, 35, said this week. “It was a nice neighborhood. We were given 10 weeks to do the whole thing. I was the general contractor and the designer. I changed the architecture quite a bit. I was the first to start and the last to finish.”
The show runs from Sept. 23 through Oct. 25, he said.
Admission is $40.
“They attracted 400 people on the first day,” Moore said. “It’s been very well received. The New York show is very highly respected.
Moore’s great-grandfather, grandfather and father all made their mark on the Owensboro auto sales market in the company that bears their names.
But Moore chose a different path.
“My Dad has always said he worked his whole life so my sister and I could follow our dreams,” he said.
“I went to SMU and I knew I wanted to stay in Dallas,” Moore said. “I believe in planting roots. I worked for an event planning company after college. I was drawn to interior design and hung around that office as much as I could.”
But, he said, “When the stock market crashed in 2008, the job they were grooming me for vanished. So I decided to go out on my own. The only way to go was up. I learned every lesson the hard way.”
Moore said, “My dad and I have worked together on quite a bit of remodels. He also works with me now, helping with the books. He always dreamed about us working together.”
He said, “This was such a beautiful opportunity. I really felt like I had a bunch of angels looking out for me.”
Designers who wanted to be a part of the show house had to submit a portfolio and other items.
More than 150 designers from across the country applied and 27 were chosen.
“It was a large commitment of time,” Moore said. “The idea is quality over quantity. The whole experience was gratifying. It’s the highlight of my career so far.”
His design studio opens in January.
And Moore is hoping the success of the Kips Bay Decorator Show House will bring in clients.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@ messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.