The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s induction ceremony and concert for the latest inductees into the Hall is getting bigger.
This week, the March 28 concert added Jeff Hanna, a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and Tim O’Brien of Hot Rize to the lineup of performers.
Jerry Douglas, a 14-time Grammy winner, will host the show honoring The Kentucky Colonels (Roland White, Roger Bush, LeRoy Mack and Billy Ray Latham), Bill Emerson and Mike Auldridge.
And he’s also scheduled to perform.
Douglas said in a news release, “Every year we induct new members to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame as part of the annual awards show. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to give them a night all to themselves so we can learn more about them and find out more of how they have changed our lives? Well here’s our chance. I applaud the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, and Chris Joslin in particular, for making this truly an exceptional evening for all of us. So well deserved.”
Paul Schiminger, executive director of the International Bluegrass Music Association, said, “The IBMA appreciates its close partnership with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, where the plaques of every Hall of Fame member are beautifully displayed. Now with their spectacular building and performance space, we pay tribute to the most recent inductees with a special musical celebration not to be missed by those who love bluegrass music.”
Also performing on March 28 are recent Grammy winner Michael Cleveland, banjoist Alison Brown, guitarist Jeff White, bassist Mark Schatz and the U.S. Navy Band, Country Current.
Aldridge died in 2012 and Latham in 2018.
The other inductees are scheduled to attend the event.
Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said, “When we transitioned to our new home in downtown Owensboro over a year ago, one of my top priorities was to develop a world-class event honoring each year’s Hall of Fame inductees. It’s great working directly with some of the top artists in the industry as they come together paying tribute to their influences.”
Tickets are $38 and $48.
Doors open at 6 pm.
The concert begins at 7 pm.
Tickets are available at bluegrasshall.org or by calling 270-926-7891.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
