The Green River Area Down Syndrome Association held its 25th annual Buddy Walk on Saturday at the McConnell Plaza.
Britt Cobb, executive director of GRADSA, said the event serves a dual purpose, both as an annual fundraiser and a way to bring the community together.
“GRADSA’s mission is that we are more alike than different,” she said. “Being able to celebrate, advocate and educate is really what the Buddy Walk is about. It’s about family, friendship and fellowship.”
GRADSA hoped to raise $80,000 from the event, but as of Saturday morning, the fundraiser had already generated $96,000, Cobb said.
Cobb began as GRADSA’s executive director at the beginning of August and had never worked with the organization before.
“I never knew I would put event planner on my repertoire,” she said. “I was a special education teacher and then I was a librarian and this seemed like the next great fit.”
The planning of the Buddy Walk was brand new to Cobb.
“I like being back in Owensboro and making those family connections,” she said. “I love seeing the people happy here the day of the event and getting to be with each other.”
Cobb’s favorite part of the day was having everyone on stage receiving their awards.
“So many of them, when I gave them the microphone, all they had to say was love for their family and friends,” she said.
Cobb said it is important to educate, teach and make others aware of inclusion, and she has even learned new things about people with Down Syndrome since working at GRADSA.
“When I try to think how I’m more alike with my GRADSA self-advocate buddies than I am different, one of the ways we are most alike is that they love to try new things, have fun, love others,” she said. “The main thing that I’ve learned from their families is how supportive they are, and I don’t think prior to this position, that I knew there were a lot of medical needs.”
GRADSA serves between 100 to 150 individuals in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties from birth to the end of life.
“We have art classes, dance troupes, the Elevation League through Owensboro Thoroughbreds, basketball, holiday events and some of them even go out on double and triple dates,” Cobb said. “Just having them be in a community together and the support it gives.”
Cobb said she has always wanted to make a difference in the community.
“I always thought that would be me working in schools,” she said. “Just like people put our GRADSA individuals in boxes sometimes, we put our own self in boxes and I just considered myself a teacher.”
Cobb said she eventually saw that there were other ways to make a difference, specifically with people who have Down Syndrome.
“What’s different with GRADSA than the education world is when I was a teacher, I was primarily focused on the student and their academic learning,” she said. “Here, I get to be focused on the whole person and their support systems who love them, too.”
