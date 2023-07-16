LOTTERY JACKPOTS PHOTO

Vinnie Clemente, right, buys Powerball tickets from Elias Harv at a gas station on Friday in Crystal, Minn. Harv said he’s seen a surge in customers buying lottery tickets as Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soared.

 By Mark Vancleave/Associated Press

AMBLER, Pa. — Brenda Sepulveda stopped Friday at a suburban Philadelphia convenience store to buy lottery tickets as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soared to some of their heftiest in the history of the games.

“I think that people are drawn to this kind of lottery because we all hope and pray that we might be the lucky one, that maybe we weren’t born into wealth, but you never know,” she said, as she dreamed of paying off student loans, and her and her mother’s cars.

