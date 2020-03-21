Because of Gov. Andy Beshear’s order to stop public gatherings to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the following events are postponed or canceled:
• Theatre Workshop of Owensboro has postponed all scheduled events until further notice, including the comedy “Something’s Afoot” and a fundraiser titled Last Dinner on the Titanic.
All purchased tickets will be honored when events are rescheduled.
TWO’s Drama Club, which was set to take place every other Saturday through May, is on hold as well.
• The Stand Against Child Abuse event set for April 17 has been called off for now. It may be rescheduled at a later date.
• The remainder of First Christian Church’s Lenten devotional series — March 24 and 31 — has been canceled.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
