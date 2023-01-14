The City of Owensboro has received another round of federal money to assist low-income renters and small businesses, and it intends to begin taking applications for people requesting assistance next month.
The funds are available through the federal CARES Act, which Congress approved in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Community Development Director Abby Shelton said Friday the city received the first round of funds in 2020 and later learned the current round of funds were available.
“We’ve got one round of them, and we used that for rental assistance and small business grants,” she said.
This year, the city has $237,732 available, with $137,732 allocated to rental assistance and $100,000 for small businesses.
To distribute the funds, the city must amend its Consolidated Plan and Annual Action Plan. It will hold a hearing Wednesday to take public comments, and the comment period ends Jan. 30.
“We hopefully will have our funding online by early February,” Shelton said.
To qualify for renters assistance, families must meet annual income requirements, which range from $40,350 for a single person to $76,050 for a family of eight. For a family of four, the family income must be $57,600 or less to be eligible for assistance.
The funds would provide up to three months of assistance to eligible renters, Shelton said.
Low-income small businesses with five or fewer employees will be eligible for $2,500 grants.
Shelton said applications for assistance will be available in early February on the city’s website, www.owensboro.org. Paper applications will also be available, and people will be able to apply by using a computer at City Hall, she said.
In 2020, the city received $294,117 in CARES funding for renters and small businesses. Just over $204,000 was allocated to renters, while $90,000 in funds were provided to low-income small businesses.
