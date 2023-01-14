The City of Owensboro has received another round of federal money to assist low-income renters and small businesses, and it intends to begin taking applications for people requesting assistance next month.

The funds are available through the federal CARES Act, which Congress approved in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

