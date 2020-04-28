During his Monday coronavirus briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear announced more COVID-19 drive-thru testing will be available in Owensboro next week.
Appointments for the 1,000 Kroger-sponsored tests, which will take place Tuesday, April 28, Wednesday and Thursday at Owensboro Community & Technical College, filled quickly.
To meet the demand, Green River District Health Department officials worked with Beshear to provide more free testing at the college Tuesday through Thursday next week, said Clay Horton, public health director.
For those tests, residents must schedule an appointment through the GRDHD website. Horton expects the link will be available later this week at healthdepartment.org.
Also, starting May 11, Horton said, GRDHD will offer testing daily at its seven county health center locations. Specific schedules and other details for each location are not available yet.
“To those out there in Daviess County and the surrounding community, we heard your needs,” Beshear said. “Your folks have stepped up. We’re going to provide and pay for those kits and the shipping, and we’re going to make sure you get extra testing.”
Also, during his press conference, Beshear announced more information about reopening the economy. Later this week — likely Wednesday — he plans to provide more details about the next part of his phased-in plan.
“This is the way we are going to move into a broader Phase 1 reopening,” Beshear said.
He announced dates — May 11, May 18, May 25 and June 1 — for bringing select groups and industries back to work. He reminded listeners, however, that all dates and plans must remain flexible.
As the economy reopens, more people will come into contact with others, which may cause a spike in cases. If that happens, Beshear said, plans would have to be adjusted for public safety.
“We’ve got to do this right and do this the best we can,” he said.
The state’s health care industry entered its first phase of reopening Monday. Medical providers in clinics and offices, chiropractors, physical therapists, optometrists and dentists who could meet state guidelines were able to resume non-urgent and non-emergent services along with diagnostic radiology and lab services.
Little by little, more health-care services will be added to that list. By May 27, Beshear hopes to have health systems operating at their regular patient loads — if no coronavirus spike occurs in the meantime.
State health officials have answered many questions in recent days about the plan to reopen the health care industry. They haven’t been able to answer all the calls, so they made the order available at kycovid19.ky.gov. To read it, scroll down to “Health Care Providers.”
The Kentucky Board of Dentistry and Kentucky Hospital Association also provide their members information pertaining to the state’s plan.
Beshear announced 87 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Monday. That number may be artificially low due to some labs that aren’t open on Sundays, he said.
He continues to feel the state is in a plateau.
“My hope is that very soon we will be in a decline,” Beshear said.
To date, the state’s total number of confirmed cases stands at 4,146.
Beshear announced five new deaths, bringing that total to 213.
On Monday, GRDHD officials announced three new confirmed cases in its seven-county service area. Daviess, McLean and Webster counties each had one new case, bringing the health department’s total to 307.
Muhlenberg County Health Department reported one new case Monday. That county’s total is now 109.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
