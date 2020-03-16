Owensboro Dance Theatre has announced it will be canceling its spring show “In Concert featuring The Circle of Life ... A Lion’s Tale” that was scheduled for Saturday at the RiverPark Center due to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a press release sent by Mary Anne Steele, ODT executive director, ODT also announced it would be canceling the Party at Pride Rock fundraiser scheduled for Friday at the RiverPark Center.
Steele said in the release this was a difficult decision, and that it was not made lightly.
“However, as the current conditions have evolved we feel the safety and well-being of our audience and all In Concert participants in paramount,” Steel said. “We thank you for your support and understanding. We will all in our community safety, health, and wellness during this time and please stay tuned for more information.”
• The Help Office also announced they would be taking measures to aid in the prevention of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, in that they will be taking calls only for the next two weeks, and that it will not be accepting donations at this time.
Only volunteers will be permitting in the building to take phone calls and no interviews will be taking place, a release from Help Office of Owensboro Executive Director Angela Settle said.
Other measures being taken by the office are that no paperwork will be exchanged between clients and volunteers; no interviews for Lions Club, Christian Dental, or Goodwill Vouchers will take place; and the clothing closet will not be open.
The food pantry will be open, and all clients must call 270-685-4971 and leave a message and phone number for assistance. Help Office volunteers will return calls between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. When they return calls, those in need of food will be receive instructions for food pickup.
For rent eviction assistance and utility disconnect assistance leave a message at the help office, and it also will be returned during the above days and times.
• Walmart Inc also announced, effective Sunday, that its temporary hours of operations will be from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
