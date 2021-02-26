Gov. Andy Beshear announced 119 new COVID-19 vaccination sites during his media briefing on Thursday.
Several of these sites are located in the Green River region.
Specific locations have not yet been specified, however, new Walmart vaccination sites have been announced in Daviess and Union counties.
A new federally qualified health center vaccination site was announced for McLean County.
And two new regional vaccine sites were announced for the Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield and Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
The total number of Kentucky vaccine sites is now 410.
So far, more than 646,000 Kentuckians have received a first dose of the vaccine, the governor said.
“Vaccinations are going incredibly well in Kentucky,“ said Beshear. “We are giving out doses faster than the federal government provides them. More than 646,000 Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of their shot of hope less than a year after our first confirmed COVID-19 case.”
The governor’s office said about 90 counties are offering free round-trip public transportation to vaccine sites. Eligible state residents can get information about free transportation at www.kycovid19.ky.gov or on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline, 855-598-2246.
On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported the COVID-related death of a Daviess County resident along with 46 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The new cases are 32 in Daviess County, one in Henderson County, one in McLean County, eight in Ohio County, and four in Union County.
To date, there have been 19,931 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 17,545 (88%).
Twenty-one reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 836 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 328 COVID-19-related deaths in the district.
