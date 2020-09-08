The number of 911 calls for suicide attempts and threats of suicide increased between January and August of this year in Daviess County.
An Owensboro psychologist and former president of the Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition said the coronavirus pandemic has increased stress, anxiety and depression, which are all factors in suicide.
Mike Flaherty, who is a counselor at Counseling Associates and was head of the Suicide Prevention Coalition for several years, said the pandemic has piled several stressors on people.
“I have seen an increase in requests for services in general distress, and there’s a definite increase in pervasive distress,” Flaherty said. Mental health professionals “are all kind of on guard for persons with suicidal thinking.”
Owensboro-Daviess County 911 Director Paul Nave said between January and August of this year, 911 received 475 suicide-related calls such as for a person threatening suicide. During the same period of time last year, dispatch received 431 such calls.
Flaherty said he has seen an increase in cases of clinical depression and anxiety in his practice. The pandemic is a major reason for the increase.
‘When you have loss of control, unproductivity and an overload of bad news … that can cause anxiety in anybody,” Flaherty said. “But with someone with a predisposition, (those stressors) would cause the anxiety to go through the roof.”
Flaherty said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention collects data on suicide, and there has been a trend of more suicidal thinking.
The main factor in suicides is clinical depression, and the crisis has brought on conditions that would make a person’s depression more acute.
The pandemic has created financial worries among people who have lost jobs or seen their incomes decline. It also increased isolation, as people have forgone the social activities they were used to doing and have sheltered in place. Social distancing means people are often “separated from their support systems,” Flaherty said.
“That can lead to a sense of hopelessness and despair” which is strongly connected with suicidal thinking, he said.
In normal circumstances, one in every five persons “suffers from some diagnosable mental illness at some time in their life,” Flaherty said. “The pandemic does raise the risk for this to be a lot higher than 20%.
“There are people who generally cope well and handle periodic circumstances that stress them out,” Flaherty said. “But this is a tsunami of stress” that overwhelms people.
Warning signs of suicidal thinking include a loss of interest in things a person normally likes. Also, “sometimes they withdraw, when the best thing to do is talk to people,” Flaherty said.
“Sometimes, they’ll talk about death more,” and will express feelings of hopelessness. They may increase alcohol use. A person thinking about suicide might also begin giving away prized possessions or suddenly start making funeral arrangments or a will.
People will “give coded messages” about suicide, Flaherty said.
There’s a misconception that by talking about suicide, you’re putting the thought into a person’s head. That’s not true, he said. Talking directly with someone who seems at risk is one of the best ways to help.
Instead of being angry that you asked, “they’ll be relieved,” Flaherty said. “... If you just connect with somebody, sometimes that’s all you need to break that pattern.
“The research is clear: If you ask, there’s a decrease in anxiety and internal stress in the person,” he said. “They already have that idea in their head. You’re trying to provide them with hope and alternatives, and they’ll listen.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
