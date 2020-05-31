A protest against police brutality organized on social media brought more than 100 chanting demonstrators to downtown Owensboro on Saturday, where they mostly received support from people driving by.
The afternoon protest was largely uneventful. But the event took a dramatic turn when a group of about 40 protesters decided to march through downtown streets and then marched onto the Glover Cary Bridge, blocking traffic for almost an hour.
The protest was one of many taking place across the country, in response to the death of a black man at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer earlier this week, and by the death of a black woman in Louisville, who was shot by police in her home earlier this month.
Demonstrators yelled the names of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, along with chants of “no justice, no peace,” “black lives matter” and “silence is violence.” Floyd died when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nine minutes while other officers watched, after police were called to investigate a possible counterfeit bill.
Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Taylor, an EMT, was fatally shot in her home by police when officers arrived at night to serve a “no knock” search warrant. Taylor’s boyfriend opened fire at police when they broke through the door. Taylor’s boyfriend was charged, but the charges were dropped.
Both incidents have sparked major demonstrations and violence in Minneapolis and Louisville, and the demonstrations have spread to other cities.
The protesters Saturday lined both sides of the street at the corner of Second and St. Ann streets. They chanted loudly and cheered when people driving by honked in support. There was no visible police presence near the demonstration.
“As a mother of two African-American men, I felt like it was important for my voice to be heard,” said Lynn Darnes. “Because their future is at stake.
“I do worry about them every day,” Darnes said. “I pray for them everyday, because it could be a routine traffic stop that could (turn) into anything.”
“It has to stop, the killing of black people,” demonstrator Shannon Quisenberry said. “People are scared. As a mother of a daughter, a black daughter, I can’t imagine what it feels like to be the mother of black sons in this day and age. If you’re a black man, it’s even worse.”
The demonstration came together Friday over social media. “We just want cops to be held accountable at the same rate as citizens,” said Haley Kafka. “... Over and over, police brutality has been happening.”
Kas Scott said she came to the event “to protest the violence against black people, because violence somewhere is violence anywhere against black people.” When asked what she would like people to learn from the demonstration, Scott said, “I hope black people are viewed as people, and not as immediate threats.
“Hopefully, more non people of color learn about other races and treat them as people,” Scott said.
Azunte Nard-Carson said trying to bring about change is “a constant battle.”
“Everyone wants a peaceful protest, but a peaceful protest hasn’t gotten us anywhere yet,” Nard-Carson said. “We’ve been doing this for years.”
Dariana Nard said people riot after sporting events. “(But) when we protest something, we’re ‘looters,’ ” Nard said.
“We have hundreds of years of trying to do things their way,” Nard said. “... they’re not listening.”
Nard said, “What I hope people learn is we are humans, too. We want peace. We don’t constantly want to be belittled by people.”
The crowd thinned in the afternoon, when about 40 of the marchers walked chanting through downtown, with traffic controlled by city police officers. The marchers then went onto the bridge, with a group walking to the center and blocking traffic.
After about 45 minutes, where protesters shouted at police officers and argued with people in their cars, the demonstrators were convinced to get of the bridge, and most returned to the courthouse. One protester claimed he was struck by a passing car, which made for a chaotic scene while officers tried to sort out the situation.
Gabby Clark, who was part of the demonstration earlier in the day, expressed frustration with the justice system, saying, “This type of stuff has been going on for decades, and everyone is still sitting back doing nothing.”
Laryssa Rogers, who was carrying a sign that said, “All lives won’t matter until black lives do,” said she wanted to be involved.
“In order to progress change, I have to start change within myself and start protesting,” Rogers said. “Because our lives matter, and it’s time for people to start acting like we do.” Rogers said she had little confidence in how the legal system would handle the case against Chauvin.
“It’s just like the Trayvon Martin story,” Rogers said, referring to the 2012 fatal shooting of a black teenager in Florida. The man who shot Martin was found not guilty by a jury in 2013.
“No one who has been prosecuted has gotten what they deserve,” Rogers said. “It’s a never-ending cycle.”
