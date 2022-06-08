Trigg County Public Schools and FNB Bank celebrated a milestone last week after the bank’s Spirit Debit Card Reward Program reached more than $300,000 in donations to the local school system in the 10 years since it was implemented in the community.
FNB marketing representative Chris Rawls said that figure means that the bank’s customers in Trigg County have made three million transactions to benefit the schools.
“(That) is kind of mind-blowing,” said Rawls of the program that he noted has been a success in allowing the bank to give back to the community and help the schools out.
He said the program, begun in Trigg County in 2012, is one of two the bank operates in the communities that it serves; the other Spirit Card program operates in Graves County, where the funds from the cards are split between the Mayfield Independent Schools and the Graves County School System.
Together, the two counties have received an estimated $500,000 from the program through the years, according to Rawls. He said Graves County’s program began first, in 2007.
The Spirit Card operates much like a regular bank debit card, he said, with 10 cents donated to the school district for every signature-based transaction customers make.
“It’s basically like a regular FNB debit card,” Rawls said. “Any customer can request one.
“As soon as they swipe that card, that transaction gets triggered,” he continued.
The bank recently presented a $10,000 check to the school system for the first quarter of 2022 from January to March; funds raised through the program are presented quarterly.
And with the realization that the Spirit Card program had surpassed $300,000 in donations, Rawls said FNB thought it would be a nice gesture to have a big celebration.
That celebration took place on May 27 at the FNB Cadiz main location and included an opportunity to win a summer prize package as well as the presentation of the Spirit Card funds for the first quarter of 2022.
Kyle Hensley, FNB’s Trigg County market president, said the bank was thrilled to have surpassed the $300,000 in donations and excited to honor the occasion with the community who made it possible.
“We especially want to thank all of our customers who support the Spirit Debit Card Program by using their card to make everyday purchases, the market president said.
Rawls noted that the Spirit Card funds are given to the participating school systems, which then decide how best to use the money so that it benefits their local school districts.
The Trigg County district recently announced that it has used Spirit Card funds to provide signs for a new walking trail, the Born Learning Walking Trail, that offers learning activities targeting early childhood development.
Rawls said the program will continue in both Trigg and Graves counties moving forward.
“It’s a success,” he noted of the Spirit Debit Card Reward Program. “As long as the Trigg County school system wants to continue, we’re going to continue donating funds.”
