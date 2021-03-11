Twenty-five bands from across the United States and England are competing in the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s virtual band contest for a spot on both the main stage at ROMP and on the Jagoe After Party Stage in James Lambert Pioneer Village in Yellow Creek Park.
Voting ends at midnight Sunday.
Carly Smith, marketing director for the Hall of Fame and ROMP, said so far, 31,519 votes have been cast since the contest began on Feb. 3.
She said the voting site has seen “multiple visitors from Germany, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, France, Ireland, and Japan to name just a few, in addition to the U.S. Within the U.S., website visitors have been represented by all 50 states.”
“People really love this contest,” Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame’s executive director, said Wednesday.
He said an announcement about this year’s ROMP Fest will be made soon.
The Hall of Fame is watching the progress of reducing the number of coronavirus cases in the area and seeing what the state will allow this year in terms of crowds at outdoor events.
Smith said the Top Three bands on Wednesday were Full Cord Bluegrass from Grand Haven, Michigan, and two Owensboro bands — Nectar Valley and Kentucky Shine.
She said the winner will be announced on March 17.
Smith said earlier that she was pleased with the number of states the 25 bands represented, including Massachusetts, Michigan, Kansas, Georgia, Colorado, Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Each band has a video posted on rompfest.com and fans can watch the videos and vote for their favorite.
Only one vote per day for each email address is allowed.
Jagoe Homes is sponsoring the contest.
ROMP is tentatively scheduled for June 23-26 at Yellow Creek Park.
The winning band will get paid for the performances and get free lodging in town.
ROMP brought more than 26,500 bluegrass fans from 40 states and six countries — Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Israel and Uganda — to Yellow Creek Park in 2019.
The 2020 festival was canceled because of the pandemic.
Keith Lawrence
